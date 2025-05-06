9 Marketing Tricks We Can Fall for Without Even Noticing

A price ending in 0 or 5 works best, and products seem luxurious. That’s how the brain thinks, “Expensive means quality.” But if you want the product to seem like a bargain, then draw a 7, 9 or 3 at the end. The magic of numbers really affects sales.

Combining items into a set can also encourage people to buy, especially if each item is priced “even” and the total is 1 or 2 less. For example, 499 instead of 500. It’s a small thing, but it’s perceived as a super benefit.