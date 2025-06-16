A Dad of Seven Has Over 240 Tattoos on His Body and Bravely Faces Criticism About His Appearance

The body can be a means to express ourselves; in fact, tattoos are a very common way of doing so. However, sometimes what we want to express is misunderstood, or simply not well accepted socially because it goes against what is considered “normal”. This is the case of Richard Huff, a father of 7 children who has more than 240 tattoos.

Here we tell you his story and what people say about him on social media: “bad father” and “monster” are just some of the phrases used by trolls to describe him.