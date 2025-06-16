A Dad of Seven Has Over 240 Tattoos on His Body and Bravely Faces Criticism About His Appearance
The body can be a means to express ourselves; in fact, tattoos are a very common way of doing so. However, sometimes what we want to express is misunderstood, or simply not well accepted socially because it goes against what is considered “normal”. This is the case of Richard Huff, a father of 7 children who has more than 240 tattoos.
Here we tell you his story and what people say about him on social media: “bad father” and “monster” are just some of the phrases used by trolls to describe him.
Richard Huff describes himself as an “ink addict”.
Richard Huff and his wife Marita have seven children and claim to be just like any other family. Even so, Richard says that people on the internet often make fun of him for the way he looks. But these taunts don’t seem to bother him. He actually started getting tattoos at a very young age and, to this day, has no plans to stop.
Richard says he got his first tattoo when he was 17, “It became an addiction, I started on my legs and worked my way up.” Now, about 85% of his body is covered in ink. They are symbols, things he identifies with or events in his life that he wants to make indelible, such as his children’s names or his daughter’s lips, which he has engraved on his forehead.
“I want to be 100% covered in tattoos, probably within the next four years,” he says enthusiastically. His dream is to get his entire body covered in ink. “I don’t know if it’s the pain or the artwork you put on, but it’s fascinating when you’re able to do this.”
But it’s not all rosy for this man: his tattoos have prompted his children’s friends to call him “scary”.
Richard’s love of tattoos also has its difficult side. He says that kids at his children’s school are often intimidated by his appearance. In response to this reaction, his daughter shared, “They tell me that it’s a bit scary, but I tell them that my dad is not scary, and that he actually likes his tattoos.”
On the other hand, Richard’s wife, Marita, admits that at first his appearance surprised her and confesses that when she first saw him, she also judged him by his looks but over time, as she got to know him better, she understood that he was a man with a big heart.
Richard says he has never let criticism of his appearance interfere with his role as a father. “I’m present in my children’s lives: I’m part of the PTA, I attend all their presentations,” he says proudly. However, there has been no shortage of negative opinions on the internet, with one user writing, “I have nothing against tattoos, but honestly, was it necessary to have your face tattooed like this?”
Despite these opinions, many people have come to his defense. One of the most prominent comments reads, “Everyone is obsessed with the tattoo on his face. He likes it; it was his choice. He’s an excellent father. Let him live in peace.”
Criticism and negative online reactions do not stop Richard.
“When someone throws that kind of negative comment, it probably speaks more about that person than it does about me,” Richard reflects. “We made this decision with my wife, and that’s how happy we are. We’ve been a couple for six years, our kids are doing well, and that’s all we really care about.”
While he acknowledges that some criticism can be particularly hurtful, Richard assures that none of it affects the deep love he has for his family, “My tattoos don’t scare my children, nor do they make me less of a father. On the contrary, they teach them to see the world with a more open mind.”
Drawings on the skin can have a meaning that goes far beyond aesthetics. This is the case for people who use this type of body art to mark important moments and honor loved ones, creating unique and touching results.
What was your first reaction when you saw these images? Have you changed your opinion after reading the article? Let us know!