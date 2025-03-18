A Subtle Detail in Prince Harry's Pic With His Daughter Is Sparking Heated Reactions

On International Women’s Day, Meghan Markle shared a heartfelt glimpse into her family life, posting rare photos featuring her mother, Doria, and daughter, Lilibet.

“Happy International Women’s Day! Celebrating the strong women around us & the girls with dreams who will become women with vision. Also thanking those who uplift us every day,” Meghan captioned the touching carousel of snaps.

However, one photo—showing little Lilibet with her father, Prince Harry—sparked unexpected debate online, as eagle-eyed fans noticed a glaring detail that quickly became the center of attention.