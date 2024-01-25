Actor Josh Radnor Just Got Married in a Snow Storm: “And That, Kids, Is How I Met Your Mother!”

How I Met Your Mother star Josh Radnor, known for his role as Ted Mosby, has found his special someone. The actor recently married his girlfriend. Two weeks ago, they tied the knot and Josh shared enchanting photos of their wedding on his Instagram, captivating fans with the charm of the lovely couple.

Josh Radnor, the 49-year-old star of How I Met Your Mother, recently married Jordana Jacobs at the Cedar Lakes Estate in Hudson Valley, New York. He took to Instagram to share the joyous occasion with a series of photos from their wedding celebration. In a heartfelt caption, Radnor expressed: “I got married! Two weeks ago. In a *light* blizzard. It was an incredible overwhelming snowy bliss-filled weekend. So grateful to so many people I love for making the trip to @thesistersofcedarlakes to be with us. To @forgedinthenorth for the extraordinary pictures. But most of all to Jordana. I can’t believe my great good fortune that I get to call this extraordinary woman my wife.” The post included images of the couple sharing a kiss in a picturesque wintry setting.

In November last year, Radnor shared details about his wedding plans during a tour stop, where he performed his song Brooklyn Girl from his upcoming album. Radnor revealed that the song was inspired by his encounter with Jordana, a clinical psychologist, whom he met at a friend’s event. He shared a surprising twist with his audience, announcing, “In an unexpected twist, we’re getting married.” Further, Radnor disclosed that he and Jacobs first crossed paths at a sound meditation retreat in February 2022, marking the beginning of their journey together.

During their wedding ceremony, Josh and Jordana exchanged vows they had written themselves. In his vows, Radnor expressed a heartfelt realization about his past and his relationship with Jacobs. “I look into the infinity of your green eyes, I know that my not having gotten married until now was not due to some brokenness in me,” he reportedly said. He continued with profound sincerity, “The truth is, I didn’t get married until now because I was waiting for you.” This statement beautifully encapsulates his journey to finding true love with Jacobs.