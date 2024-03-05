Actress Carries a Cardboard Purse Made by Her 9-Year-Old to the SAG Awards

You might know Hannah Waddingham from Ted Lasso or Game of Thrones, but she is also a constant shining star on the red carpet. For the 2024 SAG Awards, she wore a sparkly red dress that made her glow, but there was something else that caught everyone’s eye: a cardboard bag she carried to the grand event.

A stunning red dress that stole the show.

Hannah Waddingham was a vision in red for the SAG Awards. She wore a Tony Ward Couture gown that hugged her curves and showed off her legs. The dress had an off-the-shoulder neckline and a long train that added drama. She kept her jewelry simple, wearing only a few Norman Silverman pieces. She looked like a goddess in her red dress, but she was also a proud mom.

Her cardboard bag caught attention of many.

The Ted Lasso star carried a cardboard clutch bag that her 9-year-old daughter made for her. The bag was decorated with rainbow colors and had the word «epic» on it. It was a perfect match for her dress and her personality. She said that her daughter wanted to contribute to her look and that she loved her bag.

A sweet mother-daughter bond.