Baby With Extremely Long Blond Hair Took the Internet by Storm (More Photos Inside)

At a mere three months old, this baby became a captivating sensation in England, drawing the attention of thousands. The arrival of little David immediately piqued the interest of many, as his thick, blond locks defied convention. The Internet quickly caught fire with enthusiasm when their photos became viral.

Meet little David

Tatiana Doronina and her husband Ruslan certainly did not anticipate the whirlwind of attention surrounding their newborn when they welcomed David into the world in March 2021. The hospital staff itself was fascinated by the baby’s abundant hair, not only due to its thickness but also because of its stark contrast to the natural hair color of his parents. This curiosity extended beyond the hospital walls; posting pictures of David on social media prompted widespread surprise and, for some, disbelief. Many assumed the images were manipulated, suspecting a wig or retouched photos, while others mistook the baby for a doll due to his unique appearance.

The instant shock

The couple’s love story unfolded in the UK, marked by a romance that saw Ruslan proposing merely three months after their initial meeting. Astonishingly, they tied the knot just six months after their first date. Despite both parents boasting dark hair, they were taken aback when their son made his entrance into the world with a shockingly blond mane. Tatiana, a former model and TV presenter, humorously remarked that she thinks some people still believe David is not her baby. But she makes sure to highlight that he is indeed hers. Not only that, but every time they step out, strangers approach her to comment on his hair.

His first haircut

At the age of 22 months, David underwent his first haircut. She explained her decision by saying that his hair was too long, reaching down to his shoulders and resembling curtains covering his face, making everyone mistake him for a girl. Doronina also points out that managing his lengthy hair was becoming a time-consuming task each morning. The toddler is delighted with his new hairstyle, and Doronina observes positive changes in his behavior. She believes he’s embracing a sense of maturity and confidence by turning into a handsome little gentleman.

The blond hair remains a mistery

Tatiana speculates that the recessive trait may have come from her side of the family, as her mother displayed marked blondness at birth. But both parents have enlisted the help of their families to trace the origin of the blond gene. Despite both having dark hair and an olive complexion, David stands out with fair skin and blue eyes. Tatiana mentioned she did even have a dream that her baby would be blond, but she thought it was crazy considering their dark-haired traits.