Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s Thanksgiving Reunion Sparks Heated Discussion (Pics Inside)

Ben Affleck is making waves for spending his first Thanksgiving with his previous ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, amid the ongoing divorce from Jennifer Lopez. Despite their split years ago, Ben and Garner appeared in great spirits, smiling for the camera as they reunited for a warm cause.

Bauergriffin.com/East News

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner, both 52, once married from 2005 to 2018, reunited for a meaningful cause at The Midnight Mission, a charity dedicated to feeding the homeless. The event saw them join forces with other volunteers to serve over 2,000 meals to the homeless and near-homeless in downtown L.A. for Thanksgiving. Dressed casually yet purposefully, both wore aprons proudly displaying the phrase, “I love the Midnight Mission.”

KELA/Broadimage/Broad Image/East News

Their three children — Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12, also participated, reinforcing the family’s commitment to giving back. Typically known for her glamorous red carpet looks, Garner opted for a cozy blue sweater and jeans, her brunette hair pinned back with a simple clip. Affleck complemented her with a dark button-up shirt under his apron, appearing cheerful throughout the event.

During the day, Affleck was seen leaning in close to whisper something to Garner, sparking intrigue and delight among onlookers and people on the internet. Many showed support for the couple, — “She makes him a better man. She will always be the one who got away,” commented one. “He always looks happy when he is in photos with her,” added another.



But some don’t approve of it. “She is obsessed with Ben Affleck, and he wants to clean up his image and be seen as a family man,” shared one. “Does she not respect her partner, John Miller?” another wondered.

Their public reunion comes amid Affleck’s ongoing divorce from Jennifer Lopez. Affleck and Lopez, who rekindled their relationship in 2022 after their initial engagement ended in 2004, had married in July 2022. However, Lopez filed for divorce in August 2024, citing April 26, 2024, as their separation date. Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez stepped out with her friends in Los Angeles ahead of Thanksgiving. The singer looked classy in a button-downed white shirt and blue jeans.

