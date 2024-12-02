Kaley Cuoco Sparks Massive Outrage for Giving Up Her Elderly Dog Because of Her Fiancé

Kaley Cuoco became the focus of intense discussion after sharing the emotional decision to rehome her beloved dog, Shirley. The Big Bang Theory star explained that her fiancé was the reason why she chose to find a new home for her pit bull mix. Kaley also shared that her beloved companion, who had been living in the new home for several years, recently passed away due to aggressive bone cancer, and this made people literally burst with emotions.

Kaley Cuoco opened up about the decision to rehome her beloved pit bull, Shirley, after years of cherished companionship.

The actress, well known for her deep love of animals, shared that Shirley had been with her since she was just six weeks old. However, the dynamic shifted dramatically when her fiancé, actor Tom Pelphrey, moved in with his German Shepherd, Blue. What started as a joyful new chapter soon became tense, as Shirley and Blue frequently clashed in what Kaley described as “mega fights.” “Most of you know I had Shirley for many, many, many years,” said the 39-year-old actress. “All of a sudden, you kind of stopped seeing her,” she continued, “and I started to get a lot of questions as to where she was, because it’s very unlike me to just stop posting about a dog that I’ve had since she was 6 weeks old.”

The Big Bang Theory star revealed that Shirley would not get on well with her fiancé’s dog.

The Hollywood star, who has a 19-month-old daughter, Matilda, with her fiancé, revealed that their pit bull mix often clashed with other dogs, including their own. “Long story short, she’s a very special dog to me, as many of you know,” she explained. She went on to say, “When the love of my life, Tom—a devoted dog lover—came into my life and moved across the country a few years ago with his gorgeous German Shepherd, Blue, things became challenging. Unfortunately, Blue and Shirley started having serious fights.” Shirley was even “determined to kill” Blue, she added.

Shirley lived a long and beloved life before passing away at the age of 14 from aggressive bone cancer.

The actress was really devastated when she had to make the hard decision. Concerned for the safety of both her dogs and others, the actress made the heart-wrenching decision to rehome Shirley with her pet handler, Tony, and his wife, Angie, who had cared for the dog for years before her recent passing. “She developed a very aggressive bone cancer that progressed rapidly,” Kaley explained. Reflecting on Shirley’s long life, Kaley tearfully shared, “She was almost 14 years old, which is an incredible age for a dog. I just wanted to share her story and the difficult decision we had to make.” While Kaley, known for her role in The Flight Attendant, expressed that rehoming Shirley was the best choice for everyone, including the dog, her admission sparked outrage among some social media users.

People criticized Kaley for placing her relationship above her pet.

Many people expressed their opinions about the heart-wrenching situation. Most of them insisted that the dog deserved to remain part of Kaley’s family, regardless of the challenges. “One day he’ll be out of her life, and she’s going to regret that she made that choice,” one said. “If your boyfriend brought his kid into your home, would you give away his kid or yours if they didn’t get along?” another ranted. “There’s not a shot in hell I would give away my dog for any bf. Poor Shirley was never considered family; she was just a disposable animal!” Another wrote, “There’s no way I would give up my dog for some new dude and his dog. Dumps dog for new guy and his dog.” Another said, “Why didn’t the boyfriend give up his dog? Why didn’t they put both dogs through a training/ behavioral program?”

Kaley is known for her good deeds related to animal wellbeing.

Kaley has long been dedicated to animal welfare, particularly advocating for dogs. She co-founded Oh Norman!, a company that sells pet products and donates a portion of the profits to support dog rescue efforts. “Obviously I rescue dogs, and everyone knows that about me, but I’ve really expanded to farm animals and even Thoroughbreds and horses off the track,” the actress said earlier in an interview. She has channeled her passion for animals into her ranch in Thousand Oaks, California, where she cares for a variety of animals, including horses, donkeys, chickens, goats, cows, and pigs.