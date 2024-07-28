Carmen Dell’Orefice at 93: How She Overcame Painful Divorces to Reign as the Oldest Supermodel

In a world where early retirement often seems like the ultimate goal, there are those rare individuals who defy this norm by continuing to work passionately well into their later years. One such remarkable individual is Carmen Dell’Orefice, 93, celebrated as the world’s oldest working model. Let’s dive into her extraordinary journey and the lessons we can learn from her enduring career.

From humbling beginning to Vogue fame.

Carmen Dell’Orefice’s story began when she was discovered at the tender age of 13, in 1944. It’s hard to believe that such a fashion icon could come from such humble beginnings. Growing up, her family faced significant financial struggles. Modeling was just a glimmer of hope in a rather challenging upbringing.

Her first attempt at fashion was far from glamorous. In fact, it was an epic flop. But, as they say, the road to success is often paved with failures.

Just two years after her initial setback, Carmen graced the cover of Vogue at the age of 15. This was a monumental moment, marking the beginning of a legendary career in the fashion industry. In 2023, Carmen was featured on the cover of Vogue Czechoslovakia, making her the oldest working model in the world. Her timeless beauty and elegance continue to captivate audiences globally.

She faced life’s hurdles, from financial struggles to failed marriages.

Carmen's early life was fraught with financial difficulties. Her modeling work barely supported her family, so she and her mother also worked as seamstresses to make ends meet. This challenging period taught her resilience and perseverance.

Her marriage to Bill Miles in the early 1950s added another layer of hardship. Miles exploited her career, collecting her modeling agency checks and giving her a mere $50 from her earnings. Yet, Carmen remained steadfast and continued to rise above these challenges. Carmen then chose to marry photographer Richard Heimann. However, their marriage was also short-lived. When Carmen stepped away from the modeling industry in 1958, Richard left her.

DALLAL/SIPA/EAST NEWS

Facing financial difficulties, Carmen Dell’Orefice made a bold comeback to modeling in 1978. Within just a few years, she was back on the covers of top fashion magazines, showcasing her timeless elegance. Ever since, she has been tirelessly working, featuring in numerous magazines, spearheading advertising campaigns, and strutting down catwalks for prestigious fashion brands.

She shared her secret to timeless beauty and longevity.

One of Carmen's profound insights into maintaining beauty and longevity is the importance of self-care and self-love. She once said, "Men and women should care for themselves and love themselves. One of the secrets to maintaining beauty is doing what you do for a baby, nurturing and feeding the baby with love. That’s what we should do with ourselves: nurture ourselves, love ourselves, and give that kind of energy to ourselves."

Carmen embraces aging with grace and dignity. She has never shied away from her age. Instead, she has used it to her advantage, proving that beauty truly knows no age. Carmen’s unwavering passion for modeling teaches us that retirement is not an obligation but a choice. If you love what you do, there’s no reason to stop, no matter how old you are. Her life is a testament to resilience. Despite numerous challenges, she has continued to thrive, proving that with determination, one can overcome any obstacle.