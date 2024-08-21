The Reason Why Cate Blanchett’s Top Made of 102 Silver Spoons Revealed

Cate Blanchett is renowned for her fearless performances on the big screen, and she’s equally daring on the red carpet. The 55-year-old actress shimmered down the red carpet at the premiere of her latest film, Borderlands , in a top with 102 silver spoons.

The event, held at the TLC Chinese Theatre, saw Blanchett posing for photos alongside her Borderlands co-stars , including Jamie Lee Curtis , Jack Black, Kevin Hart, and Gina Gershon. Her bold, flashy choice caught the eye of many, including Curtis, who humorously speculated that Blanchett’s outfit might be a nod to one of her own TV projects. “I thought it was an homage to The Bear , personally,” she shared in an interview.

Blanchett, however, remained enigmatic, merely shaking her spoon-adorned top to produce an audible clatter, letting her unique fashion speak for itself.

Blanchett’s stylist, Elizabeth Stewart, shared insights into the actress’s look on Instagram, revealing the origins of another key accessory. “She found the ring, and it’s @louisvuitton,” Stewart wrote, highlighting Blanchett’s eye-catching ring. She added that the actress was “wearing — believe it or not — a top made of 102 spoons from @hoda_kova.”

Hodakova, a European fashion label known for its sustainable approach, uses deadstock and upcycled materials to create artisanal pieces, aligning with Blanchett’s known advocacy for eco-friendly fashion.