A Dad Gave His Hair for His Daughter After She Was Diagnosed With Cancer—Brings People to Tears
When Brielle “BriBri” Thomas was diagnosed with stage 4 nasopharyngeal cancer, everything changed for her and her father, D’Andray Thomas. Instead of quietly facing the challenge, this Chattanooga family shared their journey in a way that’s now inspired thousands across the internet.
This father’s promise touched people worldwide.
As BriBri began chemotherapy, she lost her hair. In a moment of love and solidarity, her father surprised her by shaving off his own dreadlocks. A true sacrifice, as it meant nine years of growth gone in seconds. The video of that moment quickly spread across social media.
In a heartfelt post, D’Andray wrote, “I’m going through whatever you’re going through, we’ll go through it together always. There is NOTHING I wouldn’t do for mines. I love you, BriBri.” That message became a rallying cry of support for families going through similar challenges.
BriBri showed the world how to stay strong through hard days.
Behind the viral clip is a reality filled with emotional and physical exhaustion. D’Andray spoke about the daily struggles, how he needs to take time off work, drive hours to hospitals, and watch his daughter endure painful treatments. “It’s real trying,” he admitted.
BriBri herself still needs to undergo radiation and one final round of chemotherapy. Despite the toll, she stays hopeful. “When I ring my bell for being cancer free, my dad’s taking me on a cruise,” she said. D’Andray promised to take her to Hawaii to celebrate the victory they are both fighting for.
A lesson on turning pain into purpose.
Inspired by their experience, D’Andray started the BriBri Strong campaign, selling T-shirts and bracelets to help fund her treatment. The items are available at Nut’n But Guac in Chattanooga, and the community support has been overwhelming.
BriBri hopes her story reaches others going through similar battles. “If I tell them the story and how much people support you in it... that can probably help somebody that’s also going through it,” she said.
The internet also wrapped BriBri in love.
The video of D’Andray hugging BriBri sparked an emotional wave online. People flooded the comments with messages of love and support.
One read, “As a fellow cancer survivor, I felt this straight into my soul. Your daughter is beautiful and you, sir, are wonderful.”
Another added, “FATHER OF THE CENTURY!!!!!!! I lost my father back in Oct, and there isn’t a day that goes by that I don’t miss him. Seeing this post warmed my heart and brought happiness and peace.”
These words became more than reactions. They became part of a digital reminder that even strangers can lift each other through life’s hardest moments.
Supporting a child the right way.
Caring for a child with cancer takes more than strength, it takes the right kind of support. According to experts, there are ways caregivers can help children like BriBri feel secure during treatment.
One of the most important tools is communication. Talking honestly and calmly about what’s happening can ease fear. Giving children simple choices, like what to wear to an appointment or what toy to bring, helps them feel some control. Keeping routines as normal as possible and being emotionally present during difficult days can also offer comfort.
Above all, just being there matters. As D’Andray’s actions show, love, patience, and presence are some of the most powerful medicines a child can receive.
