A Dad Gave His Hair for His Daughter After She Was Diagnosed With Cancer—Brings People to Tears

As BriBri began chemotherapy, she lost her hair. In a moment of love and solidarity, her father surprised her by shaving off his own dreadlocks. A true sacrifice, as it meant nine years of growth gone in seconds. The video of that moment quickly spread across social media.

In a heartfelt post, D’Andray wrote, “I’m going through whatever you’re going through, we’ll go through it together always. There is NOTHING I wouldn’t do for mines. I love you, BriBri.” That message became a rallying cry of support for families going through similar challenges.