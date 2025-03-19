Demi Moore Steals the Spotlight at BAFTAs 2025, but Her Mouth Becomes the Main Talking Point
The EE BAFTA 2025 Awards made a grand return, honoring the year's most outstanding films and creative talents. Following six years at the Royal Albert Hall, the prestigious event relocated in 2023 to the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall, now an epicenter of BAFTA elegance. The evening was graced by numerous renowned figures, including Demi Moore, who captivated onlookers with her striking presence. Radiating Hollywood glamour, she arrived in a stunning gown that accentuated her timeless charm, reaffirming her reputation as both a style and cinematic icon.
The 62-year-old star flaunted her stunning figure in a striking halterneck dress adorned with vibrant sequins and featuring a bold backless design. Elevating her glamorous ensemble, she paired the outfit with sophisticated heels and a matching sequined clutch. Demi styled her long, dark hair in soft, cascading waves, perfectly complementing her elegant look. She accessorized with silver drop earrings and a coordinating bracelet from De Beers jewelry, adding a touch of refined luxury.
Radiating confidence, the Ghost star showcased her signature dazzling smile, completing her red-carpet appearance with a flawless Charlotte Tilbury makeup look as she posed for the cameras.
Demi Moore’s latest appearance garnered widespread admiration online, with many fans celebrating her enduring beauty. One admirer commented, "Demi always looks amazing, and happy." Another echoed similar praise, stating, "Demi continually looks sensational these days, her stylist is amazing!"
Many were particularly impressed by her youthful looks, with one user exclaiming, "Demi is gorgeous. I can’t believe she’s 62!" Another kept it simple, writing, "She looks great." Sharing the same sentiment, yet another fan remarked, "She looks great, her face is frozen in time."
However, not everyone had positive things to say. Some expressed doubt about her appearance, with one person commenting, "Her cheeks are sagging!! This is why I WILL NEVER get fillers or Botox!!!" Another critic bluntly remarked, "Her face looks weird and plastic. Is her mouth frozen in that shape?" while someone else observed, "Her cheeks are falling, and she is old."
There were also remarks specifically about potential cosmetic enhancements. One person pointed out, "The cheeks are overdone," while another had mixed opinions, stating, "She’s so gorgeous and elegant…wish she didn’t meddle with her naturally beautiful face." Criticism persisted, especially concerning her facial expressions. One person commented, "She literally can't close her mouth now. The frozen duck lips just look awful." Another observer added, "Her face looks stuck..."
Despite the mixed reactions, Moore’s appearance remains a topic of discussion, with many acknowledging her lasting status as a Hollywood icon.
