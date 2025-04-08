Demi Moore’s New Hairstyle Sparks Debate, "I Hope This Is a Wig"
Demi Moore is switching things up for her latest role—and she’s doing it in style. The 62-year-old actress recently revealed a striking new hairstyle for Landman season 2. Known for her signature long, middle-parted brunette locks, Moore debuted a much shorter, shoulder-length cut with a chic side part, which divided the Internet. Let's take a look.
Moore looks stunning, just like always.
And no worries for those who adore her classic long hair! In her caption, Demi hinted that this change is all part of her on-screen transformation. A clear sign that the look is likely a wig created by the talented hair and makeup team.
But off-screen, she’s all about keeping things simple and stress-free. In a past interview, she shared, “I’ve done everything to my hair. I’ve shaved it. I’ve dyed it. I’ve had a bob. When I’m not working, I try to do as little to it as possible.” She’s big on skipping heat tools, keeping washes to a minimum, and relying on regular “dustings”—tiny trims—to keep her famous mane healthy and glossy.
And these days, drastic changes aren’t really on the table unless the role truly calls for it. “I think now that I’m older, I also know, I don’t have anything to prove,” she told PEOPLE. “So if they really need my hair different, they can give me a wig.” Spoken like a true icon.
Fans were quick to spot Demi’s chic new look, and the reactions came pouring in.
One excited follower commented, “New haircut? Love it!” while another said, “You cut your beautiful hair!!! Still gorgeous, but it caught me by surprise.” Others chimed in with, “Love your new hair!” and “The haircut shorter! Looks great!” The praise was loud and full of love.
Of course, some fans couldn’t help but hope it wasn’t a permanent change. “I hope this is a wig. Your beautiful long hair is iconic!” one wrote, echoing the sentiment of many who have admired Moore’s signature style for years. Whether it’s a wig or not, one thing’s clear—Demi knows how to turn heads and keep everyone guessing.
With every transformation, Moore reminds us that change can be fun, fearless, and fabulous. Whether she's embracing a bold new look for a role or letting her natural beauty shine behind the scenes, she proves that true style comes from confidence—and a touch of Hollywood magic.