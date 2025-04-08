Demi Moore’s New Hairstyle Sparks Debate, "I Hope This Is a Wig"

But off-screen, she’s all about keeping things simple and stress-free. In a past interview, she shared, “I’ve done everything to my hair. I’ve shaved it. I’ve dyed it. I’ve had a bob. When I’m not working, I try to do as little to it as possible.” She’s big on skipping heat tools, keeping washes to a minimum, and relying on regular “dustings”—tiny trims—to keep her famous mane healthy and glossy.