"Disrespectful," Halle Berry and Adrien Brody Recreate Kiss and Spark Debate
At the 97th Academy Awards held on March 2, 2025, Halle Berry and Adrien Brody surprised attendees by recreating their memorable 2003 Oscars kiss on the red carpet. This playful reenactment occurred 22 years after the original, unscripted moment when Brody kissed Berry upon winning Best Actor for The Pianist.
The spontaneous kiss took place as Berry approached Adrien Brody during an interview. Before leaning in, Berry playfully addressed Brody's girlfriend, Georgina Chapman, saying, "I'm sorry, Georgina, but I gotta do it." Chapman reacted with laughter and applause, signaling her approval of the lighthearted gesture.
The original 2003 kiss has been a topic of discussion over the years, with Berry recalling her surprise during a 2017 interview on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. She admitted thinking, "What is happening right now?" but chose to go along with the moment.
In a recent interview, Brody addressed the incident, stating, "We live in a very conscious time, which is a wonderful thing. And nothing that I ever do or have done or would've done is ever done with the intention of making anyone feel bad."
Following the red carpet moment, Berry shared the encounter on her Instagram, captioning it as playful "payback" for the original kiss. The post garnered significant attention, with fans and celebrities alike commenting on the nostalgic gesture.
The reenactment of the 2003 Oscars kiss between Halle Berry and Adrien Brody at the 2025 Academy Awards has ignited a flurry of reactions on social media. While some fans appreciated the nostalgic gesture, others expressed discomfort and disapproval. Comments such as "This is actually crazy," "Did she just kiss another woman's husband," and "Disrespectful to his girlfriend," highlight the divided opinions among viewers.
Despite the mixed reactions, Brody's partner, Georgina Chapman, appeared supportive during the event, laughing and applauding the moment.
