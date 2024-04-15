Elizabeth Hurley Reveals Why Filming Intimate Scenes With Son Felt «Liberating»

Famous actress Elizabeth Hurley found herself in a unique position when her son, Damian, took the director’s chair for an intense film project. The mother-son duo collaborated on a film that blurred the lines between family and filmmaking. In the movie, Damian filmed intimate scenes of his mom, that raised a few eyebrows. Elizabeth, however, is defending herself and her son against the criticism.

A family affair

Elizabeth Hurley, at 58, embarked on a cinematic journey with her 22-year-old son, Damian. He not only captured her best angles but also provided a sense of security and comfort. Damian stepped into the role of a director for the first time. Elizabeth adds that Damian always wanted to make a film. And, he wanted her to star in it. Elizabeth agreed to join her son for his first movie. He led his mother through unfamiliar territory with a nurturing presence. The film, an explicit thriller, revolves around mature themes. Reflecting on the experience, the young director shared that the swift 18-day Caribbean shoot was «terrifying».

Their collaboration caused a stir.

The film’s trailer, released in February, showcased a bold scene. It features Hurley in an intimate moment with her co-star. This wasn’t new for Damian, who had experience capturing his mother’s bikini images for social media. He expressed that their show business background desensitized them to the controversy surrounding such scenes. Elizabeth echoed this sentiment, finding solace in being photographed by someone who genuinely cares for her well-being. Especially when the script called for actions she hadn’t frequently portrayed on screen. «I knew he would look after me. So actually, it’s kind of liberating to work with your family. I may do it again,» the actress revealed.

Damian wrote the movie when he was 20.

Liz emphasized the importance of feeling protected during production, a sentiment that extended to the post-production phase. Damian, too, recognized the comfort they found in working together. He further suggested that this film was just the beginning of their joint ventures in the industry. The mother-son duo are open to working together again in the future.

Elizabeth stands by her decision to work with her son.

In Strictly Confidential, Hurley portrays Lily, a widow who confronts the mysterious death of her daughter and husband. The plot thickens as Lily’s affair with her daughter’s friend becomes a pivotal element of the story. The fact that Elizabeth filmed intimate scenes for her son’s movie wasn’t received super well by the public. But, Hurley quickly defended the scene’s necessity. She stated it was crucial for the narrative and not merely for shock value. Despite criticism from some who questioned the appropriateness of the mother-son dynamic in this context, Hurley maintained that the experience was empowering and professionally fulfilling.

A famous psychotherapist says it might not have been the best parenting move.

Dr. Jenn Mann, a therapist known for her work on Couples Therapy, has offered some guidance to Elizabeth Hurley regarding her recent film project. Mann suggests that Hurley should maintain a certain level of modesty around her adult son, Damian. The therapist believes that the nature of their professional interaction crosses the boundaries of a typical parent-child relationship. Mann, who has authored two popular parenting books, speaks from a place of expertise. She cautions against parents engaging in intimate acts in front of their children, regardless of their age.