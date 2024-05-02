Keanu Reeves Caught Kissing His Girlfriend With Eyes Wide Open, and It Sparks a Debate

Perhaps no one is as universally adored as Keanu Reeves. For the first time in a long while, people have questioned something he did, after he was spotted kissing his girlfriend, Alexandra Grant, on a red carpet with eyes completely open. This isn’t the first time it’s happened, either, so people have begun questioning his behavior.

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant made a rare joint appearance on the red carpet at the 2024 Museum of Contemporary Art Gala in Los Angeles. During the event, the couple was captured kissing, and one detail grabbed the attention of people online — the fact that the Hollywood veteran doesn’t close his eyes whilst kissing.

On X (formerly known as Twitter), people shared some strong opinions about it, with someone even calling their kiss “fake.” Others claimed he was “cold” since he was “kissing her without even touching Alexandra.”

Not everyone looked at it negatively, though. “I think he wants to look at her. He’s that into her. Sweet,” one person wrote, while someone else pointed out that “Keanu is actually smiling,” and added “Good for both of them!”

Their relationship began in 2017, but it only made headlines in 2019 when they made their red carpet debut as a couple in November of that same year. Since confirming their relationship, they’ve been seen together publicly on several occasions, often showing affection and support for each other.