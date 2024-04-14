Eva Mendes Finally Revealed the True Reason Why She Quit Acting

Eva Mendes, acclaimed for her performances in movies like Hitch and The Place Beyond the Pines, has gracefully stepped away from the spotlight. In a recent interview, she opened her heart and explained the reason for this decision.

In a recent interview, Eva Mendes candidly expressed her happiness from stepping away from the frenetic pace of Hollywood to prioritize her role as a mother. Referring to her hiatus from acting, she stated, «It was like a no-brainer. I’m so lucky if I could have this time with my children.» Since her last movie credit in Ryan Gosling’s 2014 directorial debut, Lost River, Mendes has been thoughtful about her career choices, opting for projects that allow her to remain close to home. She acknowledges the busy nature of the acting profession, recognizing that filming often means being away on location for extended periods. In her pursuit of projects that align with her familial priorities, Mendes has ventured into entrepreneurship with her Skura Style household product line.

At the heart of Mendes’ ability to navigate this delicate balance is the support of her partner, Ryan Gosling. Their shared understanding and implicit agreement facilitate a dynamic where both individuals pursue their respective careers while ensuring that one parent is always present for their daughters. Mendes affectionately refers to this arrangement as a «non-verbal agreement,» emphasizing the mutual respect and understanding that follows their relationship. The celebration of Gosling’s Oscars performance reminds us of the couple’s enduring partnership and shared dedication to their family. Mendes, in a funny Instagram post, applauds Gosling’s commitment to his craft while still prioritizing his own home.