Harry Styles Replaces Michael Jackson as ‘King of Pop,’ but Fans Disagree

Rolling Stone gave 30-year-old pop star Harry Styles a title no one’s dared to take since Michael Jackson, and it’s definitely gotten people talking! Some fans are super excited, while others—especially Michael Jackson’s family—are pretty alarmed by it.

ASSOCIATED PRESS/East News

Michael Jackson's son, Prince Jackson, appeared on Good Morning Britain to address the controversy surrounding Harry Styles being called the new "King of Pop." He shared, "I do feel that my father is the King of Pop, and he will always be the King of Pop. That’s something you can’t take away..." The title of "King of Pop" was first given to Michael Jackson by the legendary actress Elizabeth Taylor at the 1989 Soul Train Music Awards, when she presented him with the Heritage Award. This came 25 years into Jackson's career, a time when he had tirelessly fought against discrimination in the music industry.

In contrast, Harry Styles was given the same title just six years after launching his solo career following One Direction’s split. One Direction had formed in 2010 after Styles and the others auditioned for The X-Factor.

Prince Jackson also addressed the new title on Good Morning Britain, saying, “Harry Styles is an incredible artist. But the King of Pop is a title my dad earned in an era when fame and popularity weren’t as easily accessible as they are today.” Michael Jackson's legacy is huge—his name is recognized worldwide, and he's part of a rare group of entertainers like Elvis Presley and Louis Armstrong who broke barriers in music and culture.

But Jackson’s fans aren’t having it. One fan wrote, “There will never be another Michael Jackson.” Another quickly chimed in, saying, “Michael Jackson is the King of Pop, and no one comes near him.”

Then others jumped in, saying things like, “Harry Styles may not be the King of Pop, but he’s a good man.” Another person added, “Harry Styles is pretty cool, but he needs about 10 songs that you can actually remember.” It seems like there’s a mix of respect for his talent, but some people still feel like he’s not quite there yet when it comes to the lasting impact Michael Jackson had.