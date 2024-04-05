Have a breeze doing your chores with these 10 awesome products

If you don’t care for the monotony of scrubbing, sweeping, and cooking (but you still have to do it, obviously), try another approach. Make your chores more entertaining, and the rest will follow. And we are here to tell you about the products that might help.

1. You’ll love having this bearded dude out on the kitchen counter. This awesome scrub brush comes with a nice little tray. So no mess is allowed. The product is well-made and super sturdy. And it works great!

The brush is easy to grip and very handy to use. Additionally, it is easy to clean. You can even put it into the dishwasher, it is completely safe.

Promising review: I collect gnomes, so of course I had to get this. It’s so cute and cleans well! I love that it has a drip tray. And you can wash it on the top rack of your dishwasher! — Patti L.

2. This compact vacuum cleaner is perfect for small spaces. You can use it at home, at work, and even in your car. It effectively cleans every bit of dirt, debris, dust, and hair. The product is perfect for any pet parent out there.

The device is small but mighty. And it works on almost any surface. You can clean sofas, carpets, furniture, and even your keyboard.

Promising review: My car was in bad shape. It looks new after using this vacuum. Light and easy. Super strong suction. I’d give it a 10 if there were an option! — Jojo

3. Here is a sure way to interest your kids in doing their chores! This low-noise portable go-cart was thoroughly crafted for the little ones. It provides safety and lots of enjoyment. The speeds are variable.

To make this device a cleaning tool, put a towel in front of it. Your floors will be spotless. The battery range doesn’t disappoint, either.

Promising review: It’s a portable, clean car, the Go Kart, with a fancy design. My daughter loves it so much. With different speed options, my daughter can adjust based on the size of the area for indoor and outdoor activity. — Zongliang

4. Reduce the time you spend making breakfast. This microwave egg poacher gets the job done in two minutes or less. And you will get great results every time.

The product is BPA-free and dishwasher-safe. It is odor-free, and your food will come out perfectly tasting.

Promising review: Quick, easy, perfectly poached eggs! Our family uses this several times a week for a quick breakfast! — Shannon s.

5. Now you can collect your laundry into this collapsible basket and easily move it from the washer to the drawers and vice versa. Extra convenient! And the item is quite the opposite of flimsy and is built to last.

The product is crafted from lycra material and is very durable. It comes in 2 sizes, so you can choose the one that is better suited to your needs.

Promising review: It works just as described. Even better, as a person with disabilities, it is very easy to use. Plus, the handles fit on my walker, so it’s very easy to move and easy to sit and fold my clothes from it. Thank you! — MARIE MATCHETTE

6. Meet the Steaman. This little silicone guy will hold on to the side of your pot for dear life. This funny device keeps the pot lid slightly lifted, which helps the steam come out. You can also use the product as a spoon holder.

The holder is made of heat-resistant material and is also BPA-free. It’s safe to use when cooking and won’t melt or leak into the pot.

Promising review: This little superhero is so cute and functional! This is a great space saver, especially for small kitchens, since it takes the place of a spoon rest, and sits on top of your pot or pan, giving you easy access to your spoon or spatula. It’s also useful when you want to let some steam out of your pot, without having to position your pot lid askew.

It’s so funny to see this little guy holding up a huge spatula or spoon like he’s Superman with superhuman strength! This would make a cute gift for a housewarming or your favorite chef/cook. — Clo

7. Here is Dustache, the brush set. It is absolutely adorable and seriously functional. This whiskered broom and dustpan are made of high-quality plastic (which is very smooth), durable, and easy to clean. The set is compact and comes with a hanging hole.

This set is perfect for taking care of small messes. This tool is great for cleaning corners, tabletops, desktops, keyboards, car interiors, and more.

Promising review: I love this thing, it’s so cute! I did think it was going to be bigger, but I wasn’t paying attention to the size. It’s about the length of a hand. — keifer

8. This set of 2 lightweight, big-sized bags is great for dirty clothes while traveling. Each one can hold up to 3 to 4 loads of laundry and is made of durable, tear-resistant fabric. The bags feature drawstring closures that prevent the spillage of items and contain odors.

This product is a great choice for a sleepaway camp. You can also use it as a storage bag for bedding, towels, off-season clothes, toys, blankets, and pillows. The interior fabric is moisture-repellent, which is a big plus.

Promising review: The XL is bigger than I expected it to be. I opened it for the first time while on vacation and was surprised at how big it truly is. I had my 12-year-old who is 4"10′ hold the bag for reference.

The bag is touching the tip of his toes. Other than size, the bag is sturdy and made well. Perfect for traveling, for around the house, and for college students. — Erica V.

9. This one-of-a-kind juicer is simple yet works quite well. And it looks awesome, too. Whether you are making a salad or a refreshing lemonade, this product will come in handy.

The juicer can hold up to 8 ounces of juice. It is easy to disassemble for cleaning and storing. It is also easy to clean, either by hand or in the dishwasher.

Promising reviews: Easy to use and clean. Pretty nice color. This works great. — Niki

Easy to use & lemonade is quickly made. It looks so good, I leave it on the counter. — Stephaniep

10. No need to wash delicate things by hand anymore. This silicone washing bag will ease your life enormously. It will protect your delicates and will not deform.

The product is multipurpose; you can use it with all kinds of underwear, baby clothes, and other delicate things.

Promising review: Washed my bra with no problem. The silicone compartment stood intact, and my bra came out clean. Snaps held tight. — Busy Mami of 3

Those were our picks that can playfully solve lots of popular daily problems. We hope you’re not gonna be bored with your chores anymore!