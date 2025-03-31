Heidi Klum Posted Her Son’s Graduation Videos, But One Detail Stole the Spotlight

The celebration didn’t end at the ceremony. In the audience, Heidi Klum was all smiles as she sat beside her husband, Tom Kaulitz, who had his arm lovingly around her. Her joy radiated through the videos she shared on Instagram Stories, capturing every moment of the special day. One clip featured her grinning in the car en route to the graduation, with a playful “Happy Graduation” caption and a sparkly animated cap. Another showed Klum and Kaulitz seated in the audience, soaking in the proud milestone together.

Later, the family gathered for a festive dinner to honor Henry’s big day. Klum posted a heartwarming photo from the evening, showing Henry, Kaulitz, and what appeared to be her other children—Johan, Lou, and Leni—alongside friends, all gathered around the table. She simply captioned it: “Celebrating HENRY ❤️🥰🎉.”