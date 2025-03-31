Heidi Klum Posted Her Son’s Graduation Videos, But One Detail Stole the Spotlight
Heidi Klum, the iconic supermodel and TV personality, marked a proud family moment by sharing photos from her son Henry’s high school graduation. While the videos captured the joy of the day, one unexpected detail quickly grabbed fans’ attention and sparked buzz online.
In the first clip, Henry steps onto the stage in his graduation cap and gown, confidently accepting his diploma as the audience bursts into applause. Leading the cheers is his proud mom, Heidi Klum, who can be heard shouting, “Yes, Henry — woohoo!” His face lights up with a smile as he pauses for a photo before making his way offstage. The celebration continues outside the hall, where Henry passes by Klum once more, and she cheers him on with a joyful “Yay, Henry!” He responds with a grateful smile and a heartfelt, “Thank you!”
The celebration didn’t end at the ceremony. In the audience, Heidi Klum was all smiles as she sat beside her husband, Tom Kaulitz, who had his arm lovingly around her. Her joy radiated through the videos she shared on Instagram Stories, capturing every moment of the special day. One clip featured her grinning in the car en route to the graduation, with a playful “Happy Graduation” caption and a sparkly animated cap. Another showed Klum and Kaulitz seated in the audience, soaking in the proud milestone together.
Later, the family gathered for a festive dinner to honor Henry’s big day. Klum posted a heartwarming photo from the evening, showing Henry, Kaulitz, and what appeared to be her other children—Johan, Lou, and Leni—alongside friends, all gathered around the table. She simply captioned it: “Celebrating HENRY ❤️🥰🎉.”
The photos and videos quickly drew attention from fans, who flooded Klum’s comments with praise and admiration. But one detail stood out to many: Henry’s uncanny resemblance to his father. “He looks like his dad,” one follower wrote, while others chimed in with, “Gorgeous as his father,” and “Looks like Seal... same smile,” all pointing out the striking father-son similarity.
Heidi Klum’s heartfelt celebration of her son Henry’s graduation turned into a memorable moment not only for her family but for fans around the world. Through joyful videos, proud cheers, and warm family gatherings, she offered a personal and touching glimpse into a milestone that resonated far beyond her inner circle.