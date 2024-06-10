Heidi Klum Shares Rare Images of Her Son on His High School Graduation and People Noticed One Thing

Recently, the former Project Runway host shared sweet clips on Instagram of her 18-year-old son Henry’s high school graduation as she attended with her husband Tom Kaulitz. The proud mom’s excitement was palpable, but the internet could only focus on one thing.

In the first video, Henry, dressed in his graduation gown and cap, is seen walking across the stage to receive his diploma. The assembly hall erupted in cheers, led by Klum herself, as Henry posed for a photo and then walked offstage, beaming as his mom shouted, “Yes Henry — woohoo!” Heidi Klum's joy didn't stop there. In another clip, Henry walked out of the hall with his fellow graduates, passing by his mother once again as she enthusiastically cheered, “Yay Henry!” To which Henry responded with a heartfelt, “Thank you!”

Faye Sadou/Associated Press/East News

The celebration continued in the audience, where a smiling Klum sat next to her husband Tom Kaulitz, who had his arm wrapped around her. Klum's happiness was infectious as she documented the eventful day on her Instagram Stories. One clip showed her beaming in the car on the way to the graduation, with an animated caption that read, “Happy Graduation,” featuring an illustrated graduation cap adorned with sparkles. Another video showed her and Kaulitz in the audience, soaking in the proud moment. After the ceremony, the festivities carried on with a celebratory dinner. Klum posted a photo from the dinner, which included her husband, Henry, and what appeared to be her other children, Johan and Lou whom she shares with her ex-husband Seal, and daughter Leni along with friends gathered around a table. “Celebrating HENRY ❤️🥰🎉,” she captioned the joyful photo.

The series of photos and videos garnered wide attention from fans, who floored her comment sections. One thing they couldn’t pass by was the similarity between Henry and his father. “He looks like his Dad,” said one user. “Gorgeous as his father,” and “Looks like Seal... Same smile,” were other visible comments.