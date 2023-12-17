I Called the Police When the Parents I Babysit For Came Home Too Late

Babysitting is not as easy as it might seem. Sometimes the issues don’t come from the kids but from their parents. Our reader learned that lesson the hard way. She was waiting for the kids’ parents who seemed to have disappeared. The only way to resolve the situation was to call the police, and now she regrets her decision.

One of our reader faced a problem.

Thank you for trusting us with your problem. We’ve got a few tips that you might find helpful.

Don’t apologize.

There was nothing wrong with your behavior. You did your job well and were genuinely concerned about the kids’ parents. Who knows what could have happened to the? You took all the necessary precautions and didn’t leave the kids alone even though you should have been at home already. You have nothing to apologize for.

Change your approach in the future.

Always establish clear communication with the parents before they leave. Discuss expectations, including when they plan to return and what to do in case of delays. Establish a reasonable time limit for waiting beyond the agreed-upon hours. If there’s a significant delay, you might want to charge extra for your services.

Have an emergency plan just in case.

Discuss an emergency plan with parents in case you can’t reach them. Ask them if you can contact a neighbor, family member, or a friend who can help you when something unexpected happens. This will also be useful if you ever need to leave the house for any reason (for example, to get help or supplies). You’ll be able to inform parents and let them know when you’ll be back.

Stay professional.

Even though you might face some challenges, make sure to remain professional and stay calm. Apologize for any inconvenience and express your concern for the children’s well-being. This can help maintain a positive reputation for future opportunities. Avoid shouting or insulting parents in such difficult situation even if you’re clearly right.