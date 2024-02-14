I Found My Wife’s Secret Diary, and There Were Notes About a “Baby” I Had No Idea Existed

I found my wife’s secret old diary while going through the attic of her childhood home one day. It was hidden under a bunch of old stuff, looking ancient like it hadn’t seen daylight in years. Cracking it open, I expected to find some dramatic teenage stuff. Boy, was I wrong!

It was buried beneath a pile of forgotten memories, its weathered cover catching my eye amidst the dusty chaos.

“Dear Diary,” one entry read, “today, I felt some weird vibes in my gut. Like there’s something brewing in there, but I can’t quite put my finger on it.” My eyes widened as I kept reading. Sarah had been pregnant! How the heck did she keep something this big from me?

Each page turned revealed more of Sarah’s secrets — her fears, her hopes, her struggles. And then, bam! I hit the motherlode — a name I’d never heard before: Emily. Sarah spoke of her like she was the light of her life, but she never mentioned her to me. Turns out, Emily was our daughter, a bombshell Sarah had been holding onto all this time.

I felt a mix of shock, anger, and confusion as I slammed the diary shut.

Storming downstairs, I shoved the diary into Sarah’s hands, my voice trembling with emotion. “What’s up with this, Sarah?” I demanded, my heart pounding in my chest. “Who’s Emily? And why didn’t you tell me about her?”

Tears welled up in Sarah’s eyes as she stared down at the diary, her silence saying more than words ever could. For a moment, the room was filled with tension, broken only by the sound of our shaky breaths.

Finally, Sarah spoke, her voice barely above a whisper.

“I never meant to keep it from you, babe. I was scared and confused, and I thought I was doing what was best for everyone.” Her words hit me like a ton of bricks. In that moment, I realized just how much I didn’t know about the woman I loved. She wasn’t just my wife — she was a person with her own fears, her own secrets.

“What do you mean, Sarah? Who’s Emily?” I asked, my voice softer now, filled with concern and confusion. “And where is she now?”

Tears welled up in Sarah’s eyes as she looked up at me, her expression a mixture of pain and regret.

“Emily is our daughter, Jack,” she whispered. “I gave her up for adoption when I was younger. I thought it was the best thing to do at the time.” I felt like the floor had dropped out from beneath me. “Our daughter?” I repeated, my mind struggling to process the revelation. “Why didn’t you tell me about her?”

Sarah took a shaky breath, her hands trembling as she struggled to find the words. “I was scared, Jack,” she admitted, her voice raw with emotion. “Scared of losing you, scared of what you’d think of me. I thought if I buried it deep enough, it would just go away. But it never did. And now, here we are.”

I felt a rush of anger and betrayal.

Heartache surged through me like a tidal wave, threatening to consume me in their wake. The foundation of our marriage had been built on a bed of lies, and I didn’t know if we would ever be able to recover from the wreckage.

As the truth settled over us like a suffocating blanket, I felt a rage unlike anything I had ever experienced before. “Why, Sarah? Why would you do this to us?” I demanded, my voice echoing through the empty room. “Why would you keep such a monumental secret from me?”