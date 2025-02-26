I Refused to Give My Family a Cent of My Big Work Bonus

It’s not like I planned to waste the money. I had goals: pay off my debt, invest in a modest home, and save for the future. Sure, I wanted to give gifts to my family, but after all that’s happened, I’m not sure they’ve earned even a small part of it.

Now, I’m stuck. I love my family, but I also feel like they’re trying to take advantage of me. Am I wrong for wanting to use this money to secure my future?