Have a look at the app user agreement and see if they are allowed to access messages and photos on your phones or share things with a third party then tell hr that given the access the app will have you don't feel comfortable doing it if they push it then tell them u will consult your co workers to see how they feel about the access the company has to there phones and go from there if hr bite back start looking for a new job
I Refuse to Install Work Software on My Personal Phone, I’m Not Trading My Privacy for a Paycheck
There is a lot we are willing to tolerate while trying to build our careers, but invasion of privacy in the workplace isn’t one of those things, even when it comes with clear and direct communication. One of our readers reached out to share their experience.
This is Darren’s story.
I’ve recently started a work-from-home job at a fairly well-known company that I had dreamed of working for. But a recent interaction with my boss has me wondering if this is really the right choice for me.
During my training, HR told me to install the company app. I refused. I told them that I would only add apps on devices provided by the company, and they seemed to be fine with it.
A week after my training finished, my manager texted me and said, “Install the company app, or we’ll mark you non-compliant.” I told him that I don’t use my personal phone for work, so I would not be adding the app on it.
He shot back with, “Then maybe this job isn’t for you.” I responded with “Got it” and shut my laptop. I didn’t return to my work for the rest of the day, but that was part of my plan.
The next day, my boss came to the office and froze when he saw me sitting in a meeting with his boss. When she saw him, she called him in as well. Turns out she’d read our message thread and was confused by the demand.
She wanted to “clarify a few things” about his management style. She reminded him that threats were unacceptable and unprofessional, but he countered by saying that he was “just trying to keep metrics consistent.” She told him it was not a good enough reason and asked him to leave.
Once he was gone, she told me that she understood my concerns, but refusing the app could “impact team cohesion.” I said that I’d be happy to get the app, but not on my personal device. If the company was willing to provide a phone for their use, I’d install it immediately.
She said that they didn’t do that, and suddenly the entire argument shifted. It wasn’t about who was right or wrong. It was about whether I should protect my privacy or accept the app so my team doesn’t turn against me.
So, Bright Side, what are your thoughts on this matter? Is my privacy more important than my job? Should I stand my ground or back down?
Some advice from our Editorial team.
Thank you for reaching out and sharing your story with us.
This isn’t really about aapp;p, it’s about boundaries, and the company just showed you how they react when someone enforces one.
You didn’t refuse work, collaboration, or accountability. You offered a perfectly reasonable alternative (a company device) and were immediately met with a threat, then later with social pressure framed as “team cohesion.” That shift matters.
Once leadership reframed the issue as you being the potential problem instead of the policy gap, the risk became long-term. If you cave now, you’ll teach them that your personal resources, privacy, and comfort are negotiable whenever metrics or convenience come up.
The fact that your manager was reprimanded confirms you weren’t wrong, but the fact that no solution was offered confirms they’re hoping you’ll quietly absorb the cost anyway.
If you stay, do so with eyes open. Standing your ground may limit your upward mobility there, but backing down guarantees this won’t be the last line they ask you to cross.
Decide based on whether this “dream company” still feels like a place that respects consent when it’s inconvenient, because this won’t be the last time you’re asked to trade something personal for “team harmony.”
Darren finds himself in a difficult position that might not be so easy to get out of. But in many cases there are team members who might feel the same way he does; they just won’t speak up.
Doesn't matter if its your dream job. The fact is they are asking you to install a "company" app. Quick question what back door access to your device will they have by installing this app will they have. If they claim none, make sure that is in writing so when you text a friend after having a horrendous day and they pull you in the office the next day over that text. Companies are reaching further and further outside of the "9-5" to control their employees. So keep that in mind when they want you to add an "app" to your personal device. Retired correctional nurse here.
You're making a big deal out of nothing. Most companies have apps that go on your phone. Just set your security correctly for the app. Why is this so terrifying to you? If you do at homework you're going to have at least one app on your phone for logging in and such.
Any company that would suggest that you use your own private phone for work related issues obviously isn't a very good company. I see these comments like buy a cheap phone get a cheap plan if it's so cheap why wont the company buy it. Think about how much you make to how much they profit. If they don't care enough to provide the basic tools needed to perform daily tasks and ensure team cohesion and what do they really care about? it's not you... It may be your dream job, it's not the dream company.. work long enough to learn their secrets and move somewhere else. The next job May pay less but but the benefits will be way greater.
Dream job !!!! And they do this to you ....what are your contracted hours 9-5 ? ...stick to your guns ...this is NOT YOUR DREAM JOB !! WHAT OTHER TRICKS WILL THEY GO ON TO PULL. ...CHECK OUT YOUR CONTRACT..START LOOKING ELSEWHERE ..
At my very part time job we have to use our phones to log in and out. Also we can if we want do our documentation from it. This is why the company pays 25% of our line bill! Win win for everyone!