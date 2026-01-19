I Refuse to Install Work Software on My Personal Phone, I’m Not Trading My Privacy for a Paycheck

Dear Bright Side,

I’ve recently started a work-from-home job at a fairly well-known company that I had dreamed of working for. But a recent interaction with my boss has me wondering if this is really the right choice for me.

During my training, HR told me to install the company app. I refused. I told them that I would only add apps on devices provided by the company, and they seemed to be fine with it.

A week after my training finished, my manager texted me and said, “Install the company app, or we’ll mark you non-compliant.” I told him that I don’t use my personal phone for work, so I would not be adding the app on it.

He shot back with, “Then maybe this job isn’t for you.” I responded with “Got it” and shut my laptop. I didn’t return to my work for the rest of the day, but that was part of my plan.

The next day, my boss came to the office and froze when he saw me sitting in a meeting with his boss. When she saw him, she called him in as well. Turns out she’d read our message thread and was confused by the demand.