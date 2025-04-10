I Refuse to Let a Store Employee Mistreat Me—Even If It Embarrasses My Boyfriend

I'm 26, but small enough for kids’ sizes. While shopping with my BF, an employee suddenly hissed, “You're too old for this section. Leave!” I obeyed but hovered near.

Then a couple arrived with a child. I approached, determined to prove a point, and said, “Oh, I’m sorry, but you can’t be in this section unless you’re young.” They looked at me, confused. “Huh? Who are you to tell us that?” they said, and I realized that what I said might have been offensive. And I don’t blame them for that reaction, it wasn’t exactly my place to say anything.

Just when I was about to clarify what I said, the same employee came rushing over, apologizing to them for my remarks. She kindly explained that the children’s section isn’t limited to “young” ones. I was shocked. That was not her approach to me, her tone was rude earlier. Did she forget what she told me?

I said, “Wait, you told me the exact opposite a few minutes ago! Why did you make me leave, then?” I saw the employee roll her eyes. The parents were understandably annoyed by the whole thing and decided to ask for a manager.