I Refuse to Let a Store Employee Mistreat Me—Even If It Embarrasses My Boyfriend
Shopping for your clothes is a fun errand to do at the store. Sometimes, when you pass by the kid's section, you might ask, "Why are these designs only available for kids and not adults?!" It can be a relatable thought because some designs are cute, and you just want to fit one. In our reader's case, she has the privilege to fit kid's clothes to herself, but a staff encounter ruined her shopping experience.
A reader reached out to share her experience.
I'm 26, but small enough for kids’ sizes. While shopping with my BF, an employee suddenly hissed, “You're too old for this section. Leave!” I obeyed but hovered near.
Then a couple arrived with a child. I approached, determined to prove a point, and said, “Oh, I’m sorry, but you can’t be in this section unless you’re young.” They looked at me, confused. “Huh? Who are you to tell us that?” they said, and I realized that what I said might have been offensive. And I don’t blame them for that reaction, it wasn’t exactly my place to say anything.
Just when I was about to clarify what I said, the same employee came rushing over, apologizing to them for my remarks. She kindly explained that the children’s section isn’t limited to “young” ones. I was shocked. That was not her approach to me, her tone was rude earlier. Did she forget what she told me?
I said, “Wait, you told me the exact opposite a few minutes ago! Why did you make me leave, then?” I saw the employee roll her eyes. The parents were understandably annoyed by the whole thing and decided to ask for a manager.
So the manager came over and listened to all our sides. My right eyebrow rose when I heard the employee's excuse that she was just doing her job and that I was being fussy and disturbing the family.
When it was my turn, I explained what really happened. Said that I was there to buy my clothes and mentioned how the employee approached me first, telling me that I'm too old for this section and had to leave. I saw the manager change his expression.
“I was just trying to warn the other customers so they wouldn’t get in trouble like I did,” I added as I looked at the family. I did apologize to them because they got involved in my case and for my phrasing of words. And they said that they understand and appreciate the thought of warning them.
The manager's face flushed, and he pulled the employee away. I heard him say, “We'll discuss this at a later time.” I can only imagine the type of trouble she got into, but apparently this is the second time already, as I heard. He then apologized on behalf of his staff and assured that there are no rules or age limitation in any sections of the store.
All is well, but what her boyfriend said left her with a question.
In the end, I was able to buy the clothes I wanted. But once we were out of the store, my boyfriend was furious. He said that what I did embarrassed him and I should have just complied with what the employee said instead of making a big deal out of it.
I can see his point, maybe I made the situation bigger than it needed to be. But I still feel like I was in the right because if adults aren’t strictly banned from the kids’ section, then why single me out? So I don’t know.
Was I being petty? Or did I stand up for myself like I should have? Let me know what you think. I’m still not sure if I should’ve just gone along with everything, or if it was worth the fuss. At least I scored some cute clothes, though!
An answer from Bright Side.
You had every right to stand up for yourself. What the employee did was unfair on your part, and while your response was bold, it was completely understandable given the situation. It's okay to advocate for yourself when treated unfairly. However, your approach could have been more direct; talking to a manager right away rather than involving other customers might have prevented confusion.
Dealing with rude behavior can be challenging, understandably so. But there are effective ways to respond. First, try staying calm and responding with positivity may break the cycle of rudeness and keep you from stooping to their level. If it doesn’t work, you can still be proud of maintaining your composure.
Second, remind yourself that their behavior is about them, not you. Don’t take their negativity personally; instead, use techniques like deep breathing, affirmations, or distraction to keep yourself grounded.
Lastly, show empathy by considering that they may be dealing with personal struggles. While this doesn’t excuse their behavior, it can help you approach the situation with understanding. However, if they continue to be rude despite your efforts, it’s okay to remove yourself from the interaction.
Your boyfriend may have seen it as unnecessary conflict, but advocating for fair treatment isn’t wrong. Your feelings matter.
Moving forward, trust your instincts, but pick your battles carefully. If you ever face similar discrimination, calmly addressing the matter with management right away might be the most effective approach.
