I Refuse to Let My Friend Walk All Over Me

You can lie down for people to walk on you and they’ll still complain you’re not lying flat enough. This is what reminded us when Anna shared her story that many of us can relate to, especially when it comes to dealing with entitled guest behavior and the challenges that come with hosting someone who takes advantage of your hospitality. Let’s take a closer look at her story.

Here is Anna’s story

"My friend called me in tears, asking if she could stay at my place for a week. Of course, I said yes. But within a few days, things took a turn. She’d leave dirty dishes everywhere and demand I do her laundry. By the end of the week, I was fuming. I gave her an itemized bill for everything. She read it, gave me a smug look, and said, ‘You’re being petty. I didn’t ask for all this.’ Later that night, I was horrified to find out from a mutual friend that she had been complaining about my hospitality the entire week, calling me ‘stingy.’ Now I’m questioning whether she was really struggling or just taking advantage of me."

Anna’s experience raises a lot of questions about friendship boundaries, hosting etiquette, and how to deal with entitled guests. So, what can you do when you find yourself in a similar situation?

Recognizing the Signs of an Entitled Guest

Recognizing entitled guest behavior early on is key. Entitled guests might: Leave dirty dishes around, expecting someone else to clean up.

Overstay their welcome without any consideration for how long is appropriate.

Take advantage of your hospitality by demanding special treatment or making excessive requests.

Fail to show gratitude or acknowledge the effort you put into hosting them. In Anna’s case, her friend clearly ignored basic guest etiquette, and it wasn’t until the situation escalated that she realized just how much her friend was taking advantage of her kindness.

Establishing Clear Boundaries with Friends

It's crucial to set boundaries with friends, especially when hosting them in your home. Clear communication can prevent misunderstandings and ensure everyone is comfortable. Here's how to do it: Be clear on the duration: Let your friend know how long they are welcome to stay. A casual, "I'd love to have you for the weekend, but after that, I have some plans," can avoid any assumptions.

Discuss responsibilities: Make it clear if you expect them to pitch in for food, cleaning, or other household tasks.

Make it clear if you expect them to pitch in for food, cleaning, or other household tasks. Express your limits: If you’re not okay with certain behaviors, like leaving dishes or expecting to be waited on, don’t hesitate to voice it. Setting these boundaries early will help avoid future conflicts.

The Importance of Communication in Hosting

Effective communication is essential when hosting anyone, whether it’s a friend or a family member. If things start to feel off, don’t hesitate to talk about it. Sometimes people don’t realize their behavior is affecting others. For example: “I noticed the dishes have been piling up. Could we make sure we keep the kitchen clean?”

“I’ve been doing a lot of laundry, and it’d be helpful if we took turns.” Being open about your feelings and expectations can prevent resentment from building up and ensure that both of you are on the same page.

When Hospitality Is Taken for Granted

While hospitality is about kindness, it’s important not to let it become one-sided. If your guest starts to take advantage of your hospitality, it’s okay to reassess the situation. Anna’s experience shows that it is very important to stand up for yourself when you feel unappreciated. It’s not petty to expect basic respect and appreciation for your time, energy, and home.

How to Address Unappreciative Behavior

If you find that your guest is ungrateful, it’s important to have an honest conversation. Saying something like, “I’ve been feeling a bit overwhelmed by the lack of help around here,” can open the door to a productive discussion. If your guest responds defensively, as Anna’s did, it might be time to decide whether this friendship is worth continuing in the same way.

Setting Expectations Before Agreeing to Host

Before you agree to host anyone, it’s helpful to set expectations upfront. For example: “I’m happy to host you, but I need help with some chores during your stay.”

“I can accommodate you for three days, but after that, I’ll need the space back.” Setting clear expectations will help both parties avoid any misunderstandings, and ensure your time together is enjoyable rather than stressful.

The Emotional Toll of Being Taken Advantage Of

Dealing with an entitled guest or a friend who oversteps boundaries can be emotionally taxing. Over time, being taken advantage of can affect your emotional well-being, leaving you feeling drained, unappreciated, and perhaps even questioning the strength of the friendship.

Strategies for Preventing Future Misunderstandings

To avoid similar situations in the future, consider: Setting boundaries early: Clearly communicate your limits before agreeing to host, especially with friends who may have overstepped in the past.

Clearly communicate your limits before agreeing to host, especially with friends who may have overstepped in the past. Being firm about your needs: If something’s bothering you, speak up early, before it builds into resentment.

If something’s bothering you, speak up early, before it builds into resentment. Not overextending yourself: It’s okay to say no when hosting someone would negatively impact your personal space or time.

Learning to Say No: Protecting Your Space

It’s important to learn how to say no when something doesn’t feel right. Your home is your sanctuary, and you deserve to have boundaries that protect your mental health and well-being. Saying no doesn’t make you a bad friend—it makes you a person who respects themselves and their space.

Reassessing Friendships After Boundary Violations

Anna’s experience brings to light the need to reassess friendships after boundaries have been violated. If a friend consistently disrespects your space and your time, it might be time to rethink the dynamics of the relationship. Healthy friendships are based on mutual respect, and if that respect is lacking, you might want to consider whether this friendship is still serving you in a positive way.

Here are some questions you might be wondering about.

How do you deal with an entitled house guest?

Be direct and firm about your expectations. Let them know if their behavior is unacceptable, and set clear boundaries for the rest of their stay. If necessary, don’t be afraid to ask them to leave.

Be direct and firm about your expectations. Let them know if their behavior is unacceptable, and set clear boundaries for the rest of their stay. If necessary, don't be afraid to ask them to leave. What are the signs of a toxic friend taking advantage of you?

They might complain about your hospitality, make demands without gratitude, or take advantage of your kindness without offering help in return.

They might complain about your hospitality, make demands without gratitude, or take advantage of your kindness without offering help in return. How can I set boundaries with friends who overstay their welcome?

Clearly communicate how long you’re able to host them and set expectations about responsibilities, such as cleaning and contributing to household expenses.

Clearly communicate how long you're able to host them and set expectations about responsibilities, such as cleaning and contributing to household expenses. Is it rude to ask a guest to contribute to household expenses?

Not at all!

Not at all! What should you do if a friend disrespects your home?

Have an honest conversation about your feelings. Let them know what’s bothering you and what you need from them going forward. If the disrespect continues, you may need to reassess the friendship.

Unique Insights Cultural Expectations: Different cultures have varying norms around hospitality. In some cultures, it's common for guests to contribute, while in others, hosts are expected to go above and beyond. Misunderstandings can arise if these cultural differences are not communicated.

Different cultures have varying norms around hospitality. In some cultures, it’s common for guests to contribute, while in others, hosts are expected to go above and beyond. Misunderstandings can arise if these cultural differences are not communicated. Psychological Impact: Being taken advantage of can lead to feelings of resentment, stress, and burnout. It’s essential to address these emotions early to protect your well-being.

Being taken advantage of can lead to feelings of resentment, stress, and burnout. It’s essential to address these emotions early to protect your well-being. Legal Considerations: If a guest overstays their welcome, there can be legal implications, such as tenant rights. Familiarize yourself with local laws to understand your rights and responsibilities when hosting someone for an extended period.

Key Survey Results on Hosting and Being a Guest During the Holidays

This study was conducted in October 2022 by Serta Simmons Bedding through OnePoll and included 2,000 Americans, evenly split across different generations

Impact on Sleep: Hosts lose an average of 2.5 hours of sleep per day preparing for guests.

Gen Z hosts lose the most sleep, with 4+ hours daily during preparations.

The holidays are the most sleepless time of the year for 34% of respondents, with Gen Z and millennials (40%) feeling this more than Gen X (31%) and baby boomers (24%). Hosting and Guest Patterns: 32% of respondents act as both hosts and guests during the holidays.

Gen Z is most likely to host, while millennials are top guests.

49% think staying more than four days as a guest is too long, with 79% of hosts confirming their guests stay four nights or less. Guest Behavior: Gen Z (70%) and baby boomers (85%) feel comfortable sharing a bed with their partner at family homes, unlike Gen X (30%) and millennials (31%).

75% of guests match their hosts’ sleep schedule, with Gen Z most likely to do so (83%) compared to baby boomers (61%). Sleep Disruptors: Reasons for sleeplessness include holiday excitement (33%), stress from hosting prep (25%), indulging in treats (21%), and movie marathons (20%).

Suggestions for better sleep: pack familiar items like white noise machines, aromatherapy sprays, or favorite pajamas.

Host and Guest Preparations: 70% of hosts make special adjustments to guest rooms, while 30% of guests bring their own bedding (millennials leading at 37%).

12% of guests hesitate to bring bedding, fearing it might offend their host—though most hosts (70%) wouldn’t be insulted. Snooping and Cleaning: 25% of guests admit to snooping in nightstands, with Gen Z (30%) leading and baby boomers (16%) being the least likely.

Baby boomers (70%) consider it offensive to clean guest areas before they’ve left, while Gen Z (53%) is less concerned.

Baby boomers are also the most diligent about cleaning up after themselves as guests (72%).