I Refuse to Let My MIL Tell Me How to Parent My Children

Dear Bright Side,

I have been married to the love of my life for 12 years now, and we have two wonderful kids, a 6-year-old daughter and a 9-year-old son. My MIL always had something to say about how I raise my kids, but I trust my instincts. I’m not rude, but they are my children.

Earlier, she used to live in another city, so visits used to be infrequent, and since I knew that, I kept my peace, listening to whatever she had to say with a smile. She recently moved to our city and bought a place barely 5 minutes from our house. She had also taken up the habit of popping in every day, and since it’s only been a month, again, I decided to keep quiet about it.

The issue is that her interference has now taken on new levels. Not only does she constantly criticize me in front of my kids, but she has also taken it upon herself to ignore my rules and do what she likes.

I had an open talk with her and told her that she was welcome to our home, but she could not challenge my parental authority. She agreed. That being said, lately, she’s gotten sneaky.