I Refuse to Spend My Savings to Rescue My Sister’s Kids, My Money Is Not a Family Fund

She tagged family members, sent it to our relatives’ chat groups, and even forwarded it to some of my colleagues. After that, my phone started ringing nonstop. My parents called, my cousins messaged, and even my grandma phoned to say how disappointed she was in me. At work, people look at me differently now. I know they’ve seen it.

My mom came over and tried to convince me to help, saying that family should come first and that I’m in the wrong for turning my back on my sister in such a hard time. I understand it’s a terrible situation and I really do feel bad about what’s happening to those kids. But at the same time, I can’t shake the feeling that this whole responsibility shouldn’t just fall on me. My sister and her husband never saved a cent. They always assumed someone would come to the rescue.

Now I’m stuck, wondering if I really did something horrible, or if I just finally said no when I wasn’t supposed to.

So, am I really that awful person my family says I am?"