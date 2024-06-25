“I Thought He Was Her New Boyfriend,” Céline Dion Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance With Her Son

Céline Dion turned heads with a rare and stunning red carpet appearance alongside her son, René-Charles Angélil, sparking widespread buzz. The iconic singer stepped into the spotlight with her 23-year-old son at a recent event, leading to playful speculation among fans. Many were initially puzzled by the handsome young man accompanying her.

Céline Dion and her son, René-Charles Angélil, shared the red carpet at the screening of her new documentary, I Am: Celine Dion. The event celebrated the upcoming Prime Video film that offers an intimate look into Dion’s life as a legendary performer. The documentary also delves into Dion’s personal struggles, including her battle with stiff-person syndrome (SPS).

René-Charles, now 23, accompanied his mother, surprising many fans who remembered him as a young child. Social media buzzed with comments about his transformation, with fans expressing their amazement at how much he has grown. “Wasn’t he a little boy? OMG where has the time gone!” and “OMG kids grow way too fast.”

In addition to comments about René-Charles, many fans were overjoyed to see Dion looking healthy and vibrant. After her publicized health struggles, seeing her on the red carpet, glowing and spirited, brought relief and happiness to her admirers. Comments such as “She looks amazing and healthy,” and “She looks amazing...hope she’s feeling better too,” reflected the widespread support and affection for the singer.

The event also sparked lighthearted and humorous reactions from fans who mistook René-Charles for Dion’s new boyfriend. “At 23, he looks like a full-grown, mature man! I thought he was her new boyfriend, haha,” one fan quipped, capturing the playful confusion shared by many.

