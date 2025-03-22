I Told My Brother’s Fiancée the Real Reason He Is Banning Her Family from Their Wedding

She added:





But last week, my blood ran cold as I overheard him admit to our mom, “I can’t let them ruin our big day, because they’re embarrassing and look like they came from a trailer park.” He even joked that her dad looks like he “crawled out of a Walmart clearance bin.” I was disgusted.

His fiancée later asked me if I knew why he was so against inviting her family. I tried to dodge the question, but she was genuinely heartbroken and kept pressing me. I finally told her the truth. She went silent, thanked me, and left.

Now, everything has exploded. She confronted him, called him classist, and is considering calling off the wedding. My brother is furious and says I “ruined his life” by meddling. Our parents are on his side, saying I should have kept my mouth shut. I felt like she had a right to know, but now I’m wondering if I was wrong for telling her.