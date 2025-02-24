sorry but she did good and he had it coming,he did not care at all about her eating her food and lying about it... he should have skmply stayed away... in the end she can eat whatever she wants
My Roommate Kept Stealing My Food, So I Took My Revenge
Imagine constantly buying food, filling the fridge with all your favorite snacks and meals, only to realize one day—boom!—your trusted roommate has been stealing from you. The same person you thought had your back, the one you shared late-night talks and maybe even rent struggles with, is secretly helping themselves to your groceries like it’s some kind of open buffet. How would you react?
The whole story:
People had mixed reactions.
- A better approach would have been to say all your food has almond powder in it, so don’t take it. ReleaseTheBlacken / Reddit
- I’m having a hard time believing this happened. If it did, I definitely wouldn’t be copping to it via text or posting about it online, because despite being frustrated with him, you knowingly put his life in danger. There are far more effective ways to dissuade someone from eating your food, as another commenter said you could simply say, “Hey, I’ve been using peanut oil in my food” or “There’s almond powder in that dish” and left it at that.
However, if your story is true, you’ve now admitted to intentionally exposing your roommate to a potentially deadly allergic reaction. writing_mm_romance / Reddit
- You aren’t responsible for his allergies. You’ve done your part and told him not to eat it. He is now facing the consequences. Potential_Beat6619 / Reddit
- You should feel guilty. You put someone’s health at risk. Even if he’s okay now, it could’ve been way worse. Petalwillow / Reddit
What to do if you are in a similar situation:
Talk to your roommate openly and ask directly, "Can we agree on clear boundaries, or do we need to rethink our living arrangement?" If they acknowledge the issue and are willing to change, you may be able to move forward. If not, it may be time to consider alternatives.
Setting up clear rules and expectations with a roommate from the beginning can help. And if they break those rules repeatedly, finding a way to resolve it before things escalate is best.
Has trust been damaged beyond repair? If so, continuing to live together with your roommate may cause more conflict. Can they respect boundaries going forward?
If they don't, the issue will likely continue. Is moving out an option? If your name is on the lease, you may be able to ask them to leave. If you’re both on it, discuss who should move. Sometimes, ending the roommate arrangement is the best long-term solution when trust is broken.
All allergies, of any kind, should be respected. However, there are also similar stories where this daughter-in-law didn’t respect someone else’s allergy.