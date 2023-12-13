I Want to Split Up With My Wife Because She Changed Her Mind About Having Kids

“Hey, I’m Alex, and I want to talk about what’s been going on in my marriage with Taylor lately. We used to have big dreams, especially about having kids. We planned everything. But then, out of the blue, everything changed,” Alex shared with us.

One day, I mentioned the idea of starting a family to Taylor. I expected her to be happy or maybe a bit worried, but instead, she seemed really anxious—like, super anxious. I wondered if Taylor was just not in a great mood (maybe not feeling well?) or if something was bothering her. I thought, maybe she’s going through some tough stuff, but I couldn’t figure out why she wouldn’t share it with me. Trying to make things lighter, I suggested the idea of adopting a child as a way to shake things up. And turns out, it made her smile. Her mood noticeably improved after I brought up the idea of adoption. Or at least at first that’s what it seemed like.

A little while later, I decided to talk to Taylor and figure out what was going on. I asked, “Why the sudden change?” To my surprise, Taylor responded calmly and positively, assuring me that there’s no need to explain. Things felt more comfortable after that.

So, I opened up to Taylor about it. Surprisingly, Taylor responded calmly, suggesting I might be making a big deal out of it. Yet, I still felt a sense of being left in the dark, and it didn’t sit right with me. These past few months have been an emotional rollercoaster. Taylor’s been incredibly patient, understanding my constant questions. But, honestly, I can’t help but be curious and want to comprehend what’s happening.

And now, the added emotional layer: Taylor revealed that seven years ago, she witnessed her best friend go through a heartbreaking miscarriage. The memory is etched in her mind, haunting her, and it’s the reason she’s terrified of the idea of having kids. It’s a deeply buried secret she’s kept hidden from everyone.



When Taylor told me her secret, she started crying and gave me a big hug. Now, I’m the one feeling confused, trying to figure out all the different emotions she’s going through

I understand it must be really tough for Taylor with everything she’s been through, but I’ve always wanted to have kids. In a moment of desperation, I brought up the idea of divorce. I’m stuck and don’t know what to do. On one hand, I love Taylor deeply, but on the other hand, I’m turning 50 soon, and I don’t have any kids.

I just wish we could get back to being that couple with dreams, not this mess we’ve become. Maybe if we could open up and understand each other better, find a way to navigate through this confusion, we could rebuild what we had. I miss the connection we used to share, and I believe we can find our way back to it.

Hey Alex, sounds like things are pretty rough right now. Here are some down-to-earth tips that might help you out:

Keep Talking: Try to have a chat with Taylor without making it a big deal. Let her know you’re just trying to understand what’s up. Keep it chill, and let them share what’s on their mind.

Consider Couples Counseling: If talking one-on-one isn't cutting it, think about getting some outside help. Couples counseling is like having a guide to help you both figure things out. Sometimes, an outsider's perspective can make a real difference.

Give Space, Stay Connected: It's cool to give Taylor some space, but make sure she knows you're still there. Drop a casual "I'm here for you" every now and then. Finding that balance can be tricky, but it's important.

Think About Your Needs: Take a sec to think about what you need in the relationship. Everyone’s got their limits. It’s not about being pushy; it’s about understanding what’s important to you.

Try Individual Counseling: If things start feeling heavy, consider talking to someone solo. It's not about blaming anyone; it's just a way for you to sort through your own thoughts and feelings.

Check the Relationship Pulse: Take a look at the relationship overall. Is this a rough patch, or are there bigger issues? Figure out if both of you are on the same page and willing to work things out.

Take a look at the relationship overall. Is this a rough patch, or are there bigger issues? Figure out if both of you are on the same page and willing to work things out. Be Ready for Anything: Life can throw curveballs. Be ready for different outcomes, even if it’s not the smoothest road. You deserve happiness, and sometimes that means making tough choices.