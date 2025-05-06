Wife Decides to Test Husband and Fakes Labor, Shocked After He Runs to His Mom Instead
Many of us heard the phrase, “A mother’s love has no limits.” Well, maybe it should—especially when it comes to competing with her daughter-in-law for her grown son’s attention, right as DIL is about to give birth.
Some moms just can’t seem to let go, still acting like their fully grown sons are helpless kids who need constant mothering to make it through the day. One woman on Reddit found out the hard way that when things got intense—literally—her husband’s gut reaction wasn’t to support her, but to run straight to his mommy instead.
A desperate woman posted her story on Reddit, and she asked people for their opinions about her shocking situation.
The woman shared, [Edited by Bright Side], “I’m pregnant with the baby due in a couple of days. My husband promised he would drive me to the hospital & will be glued to the phone until birth. I faked giving birth yesterday. I called him at work, told him it started. To my immense shock, he chose my MIL over me.”
The relationship between OP’s husband and MIL were the source of her permanent anxiety.
The woman gave some background in her story, saying, “The problem is my mother-in-law. My husband & her have an unhealthily (IMO) strong bond & she is overly involved in our relationship, which has caused many issues in the past. She requires his attention every day, she has suggested moving in with us ever since I became pregnant, she also has ’emergencies’ whenever we have anniversaries, important occasions (like my birthday) etc.
As the date is approaching, I became increasingly worried that his mother will have an ’emergency’ during birth & I will have trouble getting to the hospital or will be forced to be alone during. I voiced my concerns & it caused fights between me & them. I even suggested asking my BSF to drive me & keep me company (as I’m scared of giving birth) but it was shot down with ’How can’t you trust your own husband?!’”
The woman decided to test her husband, and he gloriously failed the test.
The OP shared, (Edited by Bright Side), “So, I’m not proud of it, but I faked giving birth yesterday. I called my hubby at work, told him it started, he said he will be right there. After half an hour, I called him to ask where he was & he didn’t answer.
After almost an hour, he called me to say he is at the hospital with his mom because, guess what, she is having a medical emergency... Apparently he called her to tell her I am giving birth & she got ’a heart attack’ from excitement... He said he will have to miss my birth & actually asked me to call my friend to drive me & stay with me...
I admit, I was very angry & heartbroken, so I told him I wasn’t actually giving birth & that it was a test that showed me how he would actually behave vs what he said he would do & it that it proved he would always care for his mother more than for his own wife whose carrying his child. He was very angry & even blamed me for his mother’s heart attack at that moment.”
After failing the test, the husband blamed it all on his pregnant wife.
The OP said, “His mom of course didn’t have a heart attack but a ’false alarm’. I felt very justified, but now that we talked, I feel guilty. He said he feels manipulated & gaslighted. That just because his mother lied about the emergency doesn’t mean I should lie to him. He said that marriage is built on trust, so I have to trust him instead of lying to him to prove a point.
He even said that he didn’t choose his mother over me but chose a ’bigger emergency’ & that he knew I could ’handle getting to the hospital’ but his mother needed him more & that a heart attack is more serious. I pointed out she lied, but he said he ’couldn’t have known that’ & that I was ’just as bad for lying.’”
The OP shared with the users why she actually tested her husband.
As an edit to her initial post, the OP decided to clarify certain things that users were asking about in the comments. She wrote, “Just because I don’t want to be misunderstood — I did what I did because I am terrified to give birth alone. My friend would have to ask for a day off in advance, so she’d have to know that she is needed before I actually get contractions.
My mom died in childbirth, and I don’t want to be alone during the scariest moment of my life. Even if I am a bad person, I think this gave me the push I needed to ’get my ducks in a row’ & my friend already asked for a couple days off to be there when I need it. I’m just so scared.”
Then, she added, “To answer a common question: why did you marry him? Wasn’t he putting his mom first from the beginning?: *I suppose it is a fair question, but it was never that bad. Well, now it is so... But when we first started, it was lovely. His mother was barely a footnote in our relationship because we were at Uni & far away.
I suppose my greatest mistake was agreeing to move into his town vs moving into mine. I come from a town on an opposite side of the country, our Uni was ’in the middle’ so to speak & his mom (while nosy & controlling) was far away & very easy to write off.
When we got married, we moved into his town for logistic reasons (he already had a job lined up in his town — I didn’t). We have been living here for 1,5 years & it has gotten progressively worse until now. When he isn’t in contact with her, he is a good partner, but when you add her into the equation he becomes a different person (even his friends see it & asked me about it).
Right now, I want to focus on my baby, but after birth I think I will have to rethink our life together. I just can’t spend the rest of my life in a triad with his mother.”
People of Reddit rushed to the comments section to share their emotional opinions about the whole situation.
One user wrote, “If my mother was for real having a heart attack when my wife went into labor, she would either lie to me so that I would not go to her, or she would insist that I be with my wife. Your MIL is evil, and your husband is a bad person for putting her first.
’Bigger emergency’?? Is he a cardiologist or an EMT? If not, what is he going to do for her?”
Another person added, “Don’t lose any more time and vital energy and just leave him and concentrate on being as calm as you can be, call your friend, be prepared and stop putting your energy in creating a PowerPoint with all the time your MIL faked, and he chose her over you... It’s not worth it... This thing he did is enough for you to leave him.
You couldn’t count on him in your darkest, scariest event that you repeatedly communicated your trauma about it. Just imagine you indeed were in labor and instead of calling someone to go to the hospital with or just an ambulance, you were there, by yourself, waiting for him to get home or at least call you back.”
A third user said, “She needs to stand up not only for herself but her child. Your baby has a check-up? Oh, no, MIL doesn’t have food. Baby’s birthday? MIL has a medical emergency.
OP you need to make it clear to your husband right now that YOU and YOUR BABY should be his priority, and if he can’t do that, then tell him that you need to think about your relationship. Tell him before you give birth, cause when the baby comes, you will have no energy to deal with his mommy issues.”