Wife Decides to Test Husband and Fakes Labor, Shocked After He Runs to His Mom Instead

As an edit to her initial post, the OP decided to clarify certain things that users were asking about in the comments. She wrote, “Just because I don’t want to be misunderstood — I did what I did because I am terrified to give birth alone. My friend would have to ask for a day off in advance, so she’d have to know that she is needed before I actually get contractions.

My mom died in childbirth, and I don’t want to be alone during the scariest moment of my life. Even if I am a bad person, I think this gave me the push I needed to ’get my ducks in a row’ & my friend already asked for a couple days off to be there when I need it. I’m just so scared.”

Then, she added, “To answer a common question: why did you marry him? Wasn’t he putting his mom first from the beginning?: *I suppose it is a fair question, but it was never that bad. Well, now it is so... But when we first started, it was lovely. His mother was barely a footnote in our relationship because we were at Uni & far away.

I suppose my greatest mistake was agreeing to move into his town vs moving into mine. I come from a town on an opposite side of the country, our Uni was ’in the middle’ so to speak & his mom (while nosy & controlling) was far away & very easy to write off.

When we got married, we moved into his town for logistic reasons (he already had a job lined up in his town — I didn’t). We have been living here for 1,5 years & it has gotten progressively worse until now. When he isn’t in contact with her, he is a good partner, but when you add her into the equation he becomes a different person (even his friends see it & asked me about it).

Right now, I want to focus on my baby, but after birth I think I will have to rethink our life together. I just can’t spend the rest of my life in a triad with his mother.”