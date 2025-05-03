I Was Excluded From the Family Holiday by My Husband—And the Reason Left Me Devastated

I stood there, stunned, the words burning into me like sun through a magnifying glass. When I confronted him, he wouldn’t even look at me. He just kept folding his shirt like nothing had happened. Then he said, “You’re a stay-at-home mother with no income. You don’t get tired like I do — that’s why I decide how my money is spent.”

And that was it. That was the moment something in me broke. Not loudly. Not like glass shattering. More like a slow, internal crack.