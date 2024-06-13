I Was Rejected for a Job Because I Didn’t Wear Makeup

Job interviews can be a rollercoaster of emotions – equal parts terrifying and thrilling. You spend ages crafting the perfect resume, researching the company, and prepping interview answers. The big day arrived for our reader. She walked into the interview room, confident in her skills and experience, ready to impress... only to be met with raised eyebrows and a judgmental comment about her appearance.

One of our readers shared her story with us.

Thanks for getting in touch! We’re here to help. Let’s try to tackle this complicated situation with some tips.

Leave a review.

Leave an honest review on Glassdoor about your interview experience. By leaving a review about the makeup situation, you can warn other applicants about the company's culture and potential biases in their hiring practices. This can help others avoid a similar experience. Focus on the facts of your experience – the comment about makeup, the short interview time, etc. Avoid name-calling or negativity, just stick to the details.

Focus on what you can control.

This company messed up, you can't control their bad hiring practices. But you can still control how you present yourself to future employers. Research the company dress code beforehand. Neat, professional attire is always a safe bet. While appearance matters, it's not everything. Focus on highlighting your skills and experience in your interview.

Brush up your interview skills.

Even though you likely did great, practice never hurts. Do mock interviews with friends or family, and research common interview questions for office manager positions. Besides, remember that first impressions matter. Stand tall, make eye contact, and project confidence with your body language. There's even research suggesting a "power pose" can boost your confidence before an interview.

Be glad you weren’t hired.

This might sting now, but consider it a lucky dodge. A company that judges someone's abilities based on makeup probably isn't the best place to work. Imagine the kind of environment that fosters. No, thanks! This frees you up to find a company that values your skills and experience, not your mascara application.