“Immune to Aging,” Vera Wang, 75, Looks Younger Than Ever in Daring Appearance

At 75, Vera Wang radiates beauty, showing that glamour knows no age. The designer chose a daring black and white look as she attended the CFDA Awards in New York , and people were left speechless.

Vera Wang revealed her timeless elegance in a stunning ivory dress at the CFDA Awards held at New York’s American Museum of Natural History on Monday. The 75-year-old designer donned a flowing white gown with a central gathering.

Wang styled the dress over a delicate black bandeau and added a soft black coat draped over her shoulders. For accessories, she opted for simplicity with oversized black square sunglasses.

Once the photos of Wang’s recent appearance hit the media, the iconic designer was praised for her eternal youth, and she was described as ’’immune to aging.’’

Other fans added to the complements and shared how beautiful they think Vera looks. One person noted, ’’She actually looks great,’’ while another pointed out, ’’Asian cultures have great genes and longevity, so she’s nothing new but looks great.’’