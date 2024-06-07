“Aging Backward,” Vera Wang, 74, Youthfully Glows in a Revealing Dress, Creating Buzz

Vera Wang ensured all eyes were on her during her latest public appearance. The fashion designer dazzled in a bold dress, leaving people amazed at how radiant she looked at 74.

NDZ/STAR MAX/IPx/Associated Press/East News

Attending the 2024 Fragrance Foundation Awards on Wednesday, Wang opted for a vibrant neon green dress, complete with a feathered skirt and a plunging neckline. To complement the look, she added a black bandeau top underneath, maintaining simplicity in the rest of her ensemble. For accessories, she ditched elaborate jewels and opted for a basic black bracelet. At one point, she even donned oversized sunglasses.

CJ Rivera/Invision/East News

Fans of the bridal icon flooded her with compliments online, commenting on her youthful and fresh appearance. One person noted, ''You really are your own best model. WOW!'' Another admirer wrote, ''Stunning dress...you look fabulous!'' Someone else added, ''You are aging backward.''

NDZ/STAR MAX/IPx/Associated Press/East News

We find inspiration in Vera Wang's embodiment of confidence and authenticity, reminding us to embrace our true selves with pride. Another senior celebrity who continues to dazzle with her public appearances is Jane Fonda. The 86-year-old star stole the spotlight on the red carpet at Cannes 2024, leaving us in awe of her beauty and grace.