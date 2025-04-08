Jenna Ortega Reveals a Massive Change, and People Can't Miss Her New Eyebrows
Jenna Ortega’s recent style transformation has certainly caught everyone’s attention, leaving fans with plenty to talk about. The Wednesday star made a statement at CinemaCon 2025, where she attended the State of the Industry and Lionsgate Presentation at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Let's see what people say.
Jenna is keeping it real.
Jenna Ortega looked stunning in a lavender blazer paired with a purple, yellow, and brown paisley-patterned blouse, and purple shorts that brought an extra pop of color to her outfit. She completed the look with a brown leather belt, a few rings, and left her hair flowing freely.
Her makeup was fresh, with a natural lipstick and blush, but it was her dark smoky eye that added the perfect dramatic touch. However, the most noticeable change was her bleached eyebrows, which made a huge impact on her appearance, leaving many fans talking about how different she looked.
Many took to Instagram to comment on the striking transformation.
“I don't like the bleached eyebrows trend,” one fan wrote, while another added, “Girly leave your eyebrows alone.”
Some wondered, “Where are her eyebrows?” and others suggested that the bleached brows made her look older, with one person saying, “Something looks different. Not bad, just different. Is it her brows?”
No matter what people think of her new look, Jenna’s bold approach to style shows her confidence and willingness to experiment. She’s clearly not afraid to take risks and make a statement. Whether you’re loving or just getting used to the change, there’s no doubt Jenna Ortega’s fashion choices always make waves. We can’t wait to see what she does next.