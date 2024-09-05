Jenna Ortega Transforms Beetlejuice Looks into Daily Wear, Leaving People Asking the Same Thing

Jenna Ortega’s stylist is receiving high praise for ingeniously recreating iconic Beetlejuice outfits for the red carpet, turning heads and making waves in the fashion world. Embracing the film’s darkly whimsical aesthetic, the stylist has curated a series of looks that pay homage to the classic 1988 movie while giving them a fresh, modern twist.

As the highly anticipated sequel to Beetlejuice gets closer to hitting theaters, Jenna Ortega has been turning heads on red carpets around the globe, celebrating the original film’s fashions in spectacular style.



At the movie’s UK premiere on August 29, the actress wowed the audience with a show-stopping outfit. She stepped out in a stunning dress, paired with elegant black gloves that added a gothic touch to the ensemble. But the pièce de résistance was her unique accessory—a miniature model of the haunted Deetz family home, reimagined as a chic purse, which instantly became the talk of the night.

Stripes are a staple when it comes to any Beetlejuice press tour, and Jenna Ortega didn’t disappoint. She honored Michael Keaton’s iconic striped suit with a modern take on the look, donning a daring Vivienne Westwood outfit that turned heads.

, © Beetlejuice / The Geffen Company Tischler Carlos / Eyepix / ABACA / Abaca / East News

Jenna Ortega’s appearance on the press tour in Mexico has been nothing short of a gothic fashion dream. One of her most talked-about looks was a custom teal Lurline dress featuring a molded shrunken head on the bodice—a witty reference to a small character from the original Beetlejuice movie.

Warner Bros / Courtesy Everett Collection / East News , Piovanotto Marco / ABACA / Abaca / East News , Scott A Garfitt / Invision / East News

At a Beetlejuice Beetlejuice photo call in Venice, Jenna Ortega channeled Michael Keaton’s wedding-day look from the original film with a custom burgundy suit by Paul Smith. Ortega continued her homage at the film’s London photo call on August 30, this time opting for a tailored Alexander McQueen blazer dress with striking red lapels. Both outfits brilliantly reimagined the iconic look with a modern twist.

Warner Bros / Courtesy Everett Collection / East News , Maria Laura Antonelli / AGF / SIPA / Sipa Press / East News

Last but certainly not least, Jenna Ortega made a grand entrance at the 81st Venice Film Festival in unforgettable style. She captivated the crowd in a sheer red Dior Haute Couture gown, featuring a heart-shaped bodice and a flowing pleated skirt that exuded elegance with a gothic twist.



The dramatic ensemble appeared to be a nod to Lydia Deetz’s iconic red wedding dress from the original Beetlejuice film, cleverly merging classic horror with high fashion.

Her fans are asking the same question.

Fans have been showering Jenna Ortega’s stylist with praise, comparing their work to that of Margot Robbie’s celebrated stylist for the Barbie press tour. Social media is buzzing with comments like, “Her stylist is definitely on the same level with Margot Robbie’s stylist for Barbie. Just hit after hit,” reflecting the high regard for the consistently stunning ensembles Ortega has been showcasing. Another fan gushed, “Her stylist never misses. She always looks AMAZING,”



Viewers are abuzz with a single, pressing question: “Who made the bag? Now I want one!” The stylish purses and handbags featured in her modernized Beetlejuice looks have left fans eagerly speculating about their origins. Many are wondering, “Where is she getting these purses and hand bags?”

