Jewelry Styling Tips That May Help You Look Expensive, Not Vulgar

While large earrings can make a bold fashion statement, they may not be universally flattering and can sometimes detract from one’s appearance. Considering factors like face shape, bone structure, and personal style is essential when choosing earring sizes to ensure they enhance rather than overshadow your features. Fashion guides advise that certain face shapes, such as diamond or oval, may be overwhelmed by large earrings, which can make the face appear wider or unbalanced.

Diamond Face Shape: This shape features high cheekbones with a narrow forehead and chin. Experts recommend avoiding wide or heavy earrings, as they can add bulk around the cheekbones, making the face appear wider and unbalanced. Instead, opting for studs, dainty drop earrings, or small hoops can help balance the width of the cheekbones without overburdening the face shape.

Oval Face Shape: Oval faces are considered versatile and can accommodate various earring styles. However, it’s advised to avoid extremely long earrings, as they can elongate the face further, potentially disrupting its natural balance. Choosing earrings that complement the face without exaggerating its length helps maintain its natural symmetry.

Fashion influencer Antonia Higham transformed her style by replacing “cheap on-trend buys,” including massive hoop earrings, with more refined accessories. This change was perceived by her followers as a shift from “vulgar” to “classy,” highlighting how oversized earrings can sometimes be associated with a less sophisticated look.