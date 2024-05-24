Jennifer Lopez Dons a Revealing Look on the Red Carpet, But All Eyes Are on One Detail

Lopez rocked a sheer, mermaid-style, silver Schiaparelli gown that took 800 hours to make. But despite her amazing figure, people online couldn’t help but notice something that made her look older.

Adhering to the "Garden of Time" dress code, the 54-year-old Lopez stunned in a sheer Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown, adorned with sparkling embellishments resembling butterfly wings. She complemented her ethereal ensemble with mesmerizing jewels from Tiffany & Co., while elegantly styling her hair in a slightly tousled topknot.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/East News

Her gown, a masterpiece of craftsmanship, demanded over 800 hours of meticulous hand embroidery. Crafted with 2,500,000 silver foil bugles and beads, its beauty was not confined to the front; from every angle, including the back, it radiated sheer magnificence.

© Sipa USA / Alamy Stock Photo , ANGELA WEISS/AFP/East News ANGELA WEISS/AFP/East News

Online, fans showered praise upon the Maid in Manhattan star for her glamorous appearance and fabulous silhouette. One fan exclaimed, "Gorgeous and stunning as always!" while another noted, "Incredible. She’s an inspiration."

DPRF/STAR MAX/IPx/Associated Press/East News

But there were also some pretty harsh comments about her aging and how she's clearly trying to hide it. Someone wrote, "She shows her age. Face." Others said she looked too tired or pointed out that, from the pics she posted on Instagram, her face looked unnatural or photoshopped. "We've seen the unfiltered picture of this and it's not the same." Comments like "Your face is old and wrinkled," and "Why does she edit her pics? Everyone knows she's older," flooded in.

However, despite the harsh comments, JLo always makes headlines with whatever she wears on the red carpet or while walking down the street. She continues to age gracefully, no matter what people say.

Besides commenting on her looks, people also criticized her for the rude behavior she displayed towards a fan while walking the red carpet at the 2024 Met Gala.