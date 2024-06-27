Julia Roberts Goes Blonde, and Everyone Notice the Same Thing

Julia Roberts is making waves again with a cool new hair color, but people have totally different opinions about her latest look.

On June 16, Julia Roberts’ trusted colorist, Kadi Lee, took to Instagram to unveil the actress’s bold new look — she’s swapped out her soft brown locks for a stunning golden blonde. Lee explained in her post that she approached the transformation gradually to ensure Roberts’ hair stayed healthy throughout the process. The 56-year-old actress also changed her usual blunt bangs to a softer curtain style that framed her face. She wore her layered hair in loose waves, showing off the mix of dark and light highlights in her new look.

Going blonde wasn’t Roberts’ only recent hair change. Last year, in March 2023, she surprised everyone by showing up with bangs at an event.

Since the actress is known for her iconic red hair, people have mixed feelings about her new blonde look. However, most people ended up loving it and praised her for the change. “How she looks so stunning with literally any hair color,” someone wrote. Other comments included, “Oh wow! That blonde looks amazing on her! Love Julia with dark hair, but I gotta admit, that blonde is beautiful!” Many comments complimented her beauty despite the changes and years, with people saying things like, “Julia always looks amazing,” and “Perfection and an inspiration.”