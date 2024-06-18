JUST IN: Gordon Ramsay Suffered a Near-Death Accident: “I’m Lucky to Be Here”

Chef Gordon Ramsay, the renowned star of Ramsay's Kitchen Nightmares and Hell's Kitchen , recently experienced a harrowing cycling accident while in the United States. Ramsay, 57 , shared details of the incident with his followers through a video.

In the video, Ramsay lifted his chef's whites to reveal substantial purple bruising on his torso, injuries severe enough to require hospital treatment. Addressing his message to "all the dads out there" ahead of Father's Day, Ramsay emphasized the critical importance of wearing a helmet while cycling. "I don't care how short the journey is," he insisted , underscoring the necessity of this safety measure, especially when cycling with children. "They've got to wear a helmet," he stated emphatically.

Ramsay's message carried a deeply personal note, as he credited his helmet with saving his life. "If I didn't, honestly, I wouldn't be here now," he confessed. Alongside his heartfelt video message, Ramsay shared a before-and-after photograph on Instagram, highlighting the significant damage sustained by his helmet during the accident.

Despite the severity of the accident, Ramsay expressed his gratitude towards the trauma surgeons and nurses at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital who attended to him. He reassured his fans that he had not broken any bones or suffered major injuries, though he did endure significant bruising, humorously describing himself as "looking like a purple potato."

Ramsay admitted, "I'm in pain. It's been a brutal week. And I'm sort of getting through it. I’m lucky to be here" His candid disclosure serves as a powerful reminder of the unpredictable dangers associated with cycling and the lifesaving difference that a helmet can make.