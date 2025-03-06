J.Lo Won't Let Go of $5M Ben Affleck Engagement Ring, Fans Call It "Desperate Move"
Well, that's a wrap. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have officially called it quits. Again. Their divorce was officially finalized after J.Lo filed on August 20, 2024.
According to court docs, neither of them is asking for spousal support, which makes sense, considering they're both more than set financially. But one detail in the split caught fans' attention, and it sparked a heated debate online.
Bennifer 2.0 is officially over. This time for real.
As part of the deal, Affleck is waiving any claim to Lopez’s personal items, including her designer wardrobe and jewelry. So, no dramatic scenes of him returning old love letters or holding onto a sentimental handbag.
But there’s one thing J.Lo isn’t giving up, that stunning 8.5-carat green diamond engagement ring. Valued at over $5 million, it’s rare, expensive, and, just like the message Affleck had engraved inside the platinum band, “not.going.anywhere.” Oh, the irony.
Back when they got engaged, Lopez gushed in her newsletter about how green was her lucky color. “And now, for sure, it always will be,” she said. Turns out, she might have been right, just not in the way she expected. A diamond expert even pointed out that the gem will only increase in value over time.
Online opinions were split.
Some fans argued that an engagement ring is meant to symbolize forever, and if the relationship ends, it should be returned. "Desperate move," someone wrote under the post.
Others clapped back, saying the ring was a gift, and once given, it belongs to the recipient, no take-backs.
Regardless of where you stand, one thing is clear: that diamond is staying with J.Lo.
We’ve all been eagerly following this rekindled romance, from the Vegas ceremony to their breakup and beyond.
The couple eloped in Vegas in July 2022, then threw a lavish wedding a month later in Georgia. Fast-forward to August 2024, and things were officially done. According to the paperwork, Lopez cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split, a classic Hollywood breakup line.
But the cracks had been showing for a while. J.Lo canceled her summer tour to “focus on family,” rumors swirled that they were living apart, and their massive Beverly Hills mansion was put on the market.
Bennifer’s 20-year saga has given us hope that true love knows no bounds.
Affleck and Lopez first met in the early 2000s while filming Gigli. They got engaged in 2002 with a 6-carat pink diamond from Harry Winston. (Say what you will about Affleck, but the man knows how to pick a ring.)
But just days before their September 2003 wedding, they pulled the plug, blaming “excessive media attention.” Their Jenny from the Block music video was basically a paparazzi montage. By early 2004, they were done.
Then, almost two decades later, Bennifer 2.0 happened. Fans freaked out, the tabloids went into overdrive, and Affleck gave a bunch of deep-dive interviews about personal growth. But now? The both stars are moving on.
J.Lo is ready for the next chapter, “I Need to Be on My Own.”
Post-breakup, Lopez opened up about single life in the interview with comedian Nikki Glaser. And instead of wallowing, she says she’s actually excited to be on her own, despite what she called “her whole world exploding” in 2024.
“I’m not looking for anybody,” she admitted, adding that last summer forced her to realize something big. She needs to be “good on her own.”
“I thought I learned that, but I didn’t,” she said. “And then, this summer, I had to be like, ’I need to go off and be on my own. I want to prove to myself that I can do that.’”
And with that, Bennifer 2.0 is officially history. Will Hollywood ever serve up a Bennifer 3.0? Never say never. But for now, Lopez is walking away with some hard-earned wisdom, and a valuable diamond.
Jennifer Lopez isn’t letting age define her style, especially when it comes to bikinis. The 55-year-old superstar recently showed off her curves in a sizzling swimsuit, and as expected, the internet had opinions.