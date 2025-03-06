J.Lo Won't Let Go of $5M Ben Affleck Engagement Ring, Fans Call It "Desperate Move"

As part of the deal, Affleck is waiving any claim to Lopez’s personal items, including her designer wardrobe and jewelry. So, no dramatic scenes of him returning old love letters or holding onto a sentimental handbag.

But there’s one thing J.Lo isn’t giving up, that stunning 8.5-carat green diamond engagement ring. Valued at over $5 million, it’s rare, expensive, and, just like the message Affleck had engraved inside the platinum band, “not.going.anywhere.” Oh, the irony.

Back when they got engaged, Lopez gushed in her newsletter about how green was her lucky color. “And now, for sure, it always will be,” she said. Turns out, she might have been right, just not in the way she expected. A diamond expert even pointed out that the gem will only increase in value over time.