Let’s Meet Our Favorite “Friends” Cast Members’ Kids

Parenting is a lifelong adventure filled with love, surprises, and making memories with our kids, taking it one day at a time. Switching from the on-screen to off-screen lives of our favorite Friends, it’s heartwarming to see the special connections they have with their kids. Whether it’s walking the red carpet or sharing family moments, these actors have created lasting bonds that go beyond what we see on TV.

David Schwimmer’s daughter Cleo

In 2011, David Schwimmer, who portrayed Ross Geller, and his ex-wife Zoë Buckman welcomed their daughter, Cleo. Although Schwimmer typically keeps details about his daughter private, he opened up on the Today show in January 2018 about discussions regarding bodily autonomy with 6-and-a-half-year-old Cleo. Emphasizing the importance of personal space and building confidence in her, Schwimmer spoke about instilling the courage to speak out and speak up.

Maggie Wheeler’s daughters Gemma and Juno

The unforgettable Janice from Friends, Maggie Wheeler, embraces motherhood with two daughters, Gemma and Juno, alongside her husband, Daniel Wheeler. Gemma gained viral fame on TikTok in 2020, skillfully channeling her mother’s signature line from the show. Wheeler, ever-supportive, has made cameo appearances in some of Gemma’s videos, showcasing their delightful mother-daughter dynamic.

Lisa Kudrow’s son Julian

Lisa Kudrow’s son, Julian, not only holds a special place in her heart but also played a role in the Friends storyline. Kudrow shared the touching experience of her castmates including her pregnancy in Phoebe Buffay’s storyline during the show’s fourth season. At the Friends: The Reunion taping in 2021, Kudrow revealed that her 25-year-old son expressed pride in her accomplishments. In an emotional moment, Kudrow recalled Julian approaching her and saying, “Can I say that I’m really proud of you?” — a gesture that touched her deeply.

Courteney Cox’s daughter Coco

Known for her iconic role as Monica Geller in the beloved TV series, Courteney Cox proudly shares her life with her 19-year-old daughter, Coco, from her previous marriage with David Arquette. Whether attending glamorous red carpet premieres for Cox’s latest film, Scream VI, or joining in the celebration of her mother’s Hollywood Walk of Fame induction, Coco remains a steadfast supporter.

Despite not having children of her own, Jennifer Aniston, famously recognized as Rachel Green, assumes the role of Coco’s godmother. Expressing her love and amazement at Coco’s rapid growth in a heartfelt comment on a 2019 photo, Aniston fondly said, “Coco! You’re growing up way too fast. Or am I just being protective? I love you deep. ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Matt LeBlanc’s daughter Marina

Matt LeBlanc, who brought Joey Tribbiani to life, shares a close bond with his 19-year-old daughter, Marina Pearl, from his past marriage to Melissa McKnight. She was diagnosed with a brain problem, but they were able to get through it all. In a 2016 interview, LeBlanc revealed his involvement in the lives of McKnight’s other children, Tyler (32) and Jacquelyn (28). Although Marina is kept mostly out of the limelight, LeBlanc shared in 2016 that her interests included “horses and Rihanna.”