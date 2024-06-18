Liam Neeson Looks Unrecognizable With Gray Hair in Rare Family Photo

Liam Neeson celebrated his 72nd birthday, and a photo of him from last year showing his gray hair prompted reactions from social media users.

After his wife Natasha Richardson passed away, Liam Neeson became the sole caregiver for their sons, with help from Natasha’s mother. Now 72, Liam is still a dedicated and loving father to his boys and hasn’t remarried, even though both of his sons are in relationships. Liam and Natasha were raising their sons, Micheál and Daniel, when Natasha died at 45. Micheál has gone into acting like his dad, while Daniel has chosen a different career path.

0000106 / Reporter / East News

Last year, Daniel posted a photo on Instagram featuring himself, his girlfriend Natalie, his father Liam, and ice hockey player Henrik Lundqvist. Liam and his sons spend a lot of time together, and now Daniel’s girlfriend, Natalie, often joins them for the fun.

The group stood close together, linking arms and smiling at the camera. Liam looked different from his usual style, with gray hair and glasses instead of his famous hairstyle, and dressed all in black. Daniel and Natalie wore more vibrant outfits. When social media users saw Daniel’s family picture, the comments section quickly filled up. Despite his different look, fans were happy to see him spending quality time with family. One fan commented: “Just saw this. You are all super gorgeous, but the blond (gray???) daddy with the cool retro eyeglasses and tea thermos is something else! 🔥”

AP/East News

Some thanked Daniel for sharing the photo. Another group of fans praised Liam’s appearance despite his messy hair, while others simply admired the family and wished them well.

Here’s why Liam Neeson had to decide whether to keep his wife on life support.