Lizzo Flaunts New Body After Hitting Weight Loss Goals, Leaving Fans With Questions

Lizzo had reason to celebrate recently, as she managed to reach her weight loss goals, claiming it was a number she hadn't seen “since 2014!” That's quite an inspiration and while Lizzo has always been body positive, never mind the numbers on the scale, her recent Instagram post has been met with shared feelings from fans. While some are happy for her and her new health regime, others have a question to ask.

Lizzo shows off her remarkable “weight release” journey.

Lizzo doesn't call her regime weight loss, in fact, she gave it the title “weight release.” The term is now increasingly being bandied about, and refers to more of a well-rounded approach to weight loss and health, instead of concentrating solely on getting thinner. She shared a TikTok video last year, informing her fans that she was undergoing a dramatic transformation. The Good As Hell singer displayed a noticeably trimmer in a black two-piece before the clip cut to her in a gray bodysuit. She played the video to an audio of Nicki Minaj saying, “The fact that you would even discuss my looks is insane.” That said, keeping in line with her body-positive mantra, Lizzo captioned the post, “Fine both ways.”

Earlier in January, the 36-year-old singer shared a candid post on Instagram, captioning it “I did it”. The Truth Hurts singer continued to write, “Today when I stepped on my scale, I reached my weight release goal. I haven’t seen this number since 2014!” “Let this be a reminder you can do anything you put your mind to,” she added. “Time for new goals!” Lizzo shared two photos in the post, and in one she wore a burgundy two-piece workout set — showing off considerably toned arms and midriff. She also shared specific weight loss statistics in a graphic, that showed Lizzo reached her weight loss goal. Another graphic showed that she lowered her body mass index (BMI) by 10.5, and also lost 16% of her body fat since she started, in January 2023.

Lizzo's weight loss goals are on point.

Fans gushed over her slow, but steady transformation as one wrote, “Amazing Lizzo!!! It’s so hard to keep being consistent and still keep to an adjusted diet and push through your day-to-day life without breaking. I’m so proud of you, mama! Your mental focus is on lock!!!” Another Instagram user commented, “I've lost 175, and let me tell ya: you become a different human physically and mentally. I'm proud of you. Slay queen.” Lizzo has been opened about her own changing mindset about body positivity, and she discussed the same in detail in an interview in March 2024. The singer said, “The idea of body positivity, it's moved away from the antiquated mainstream conception. It’s evolved into body neutrality.” She added, “I’m not going to lie and say I love my body every day. The bottom line is, the way you feel about your body changes every single day. There are some days I adore my body, and others when I don't feel completely positive.” She also discussed how her weight release is methodical and consistent, and that she was “losing weight very slowly.” As far as the critics go, Lizzo was clear about her former body positivity stance, saying, “My body is nobody’s business.”

Critics targeted Lizzo, calling her out for losing weight.

That didn't stop the critics, though, as one user questioned her new stance, writing, “So you weren’t really as happy as you said you were when you were bigger?” Another ranted, “I thought you 'loved' your body at any weight. Nope, never beLIEved you. Ozempic sure did its thing!” A former fan seemed angered at her weight loss, as they wrote, “It's really sad to see someone who helped me so much with my body image throughout my ed recovery now just be another influencer of diet culture. [...] This is where I hop off the bandwagon tho sis, take care ❤️” Lizzo has been vocal about her troubling relationship with the Internet over her body and more issues, and clearly, this post earned her just as many brickbats as it did bouquets. That said, there were several fans who stood up in her defense with comments like, “How are you mad about someone losing weight? Some of y’all really need help.”

There were other fans who took offense to her weight loss post as well, for a myriad of reasons. Wrote one, “How do you not know in 2025 that sharing things like numbers, statistics, weight loss trends, etc. are extremely damaging to people who struggle with disordered eating. Which is literally most people. Not just women. But MOST PEOPLE.” Yet another piped, “It's easier when you are rich and don't have to work 9-5 every day.” Clearly, haters will always find a way to rain on your parade, but Lizzo's remarkable “weight release” journey seems to be on track, ushering a new era of body positivity. As one fan declared, “Way to go Lizzo. Congratulations, and to hell with all the haters.”