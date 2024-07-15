If you don’t own these 15 beauty products, you’re missing out

No one has the perfect beauty regime and has absolute worries when it comes to their personal care. Even if you think you do, take a look at this article, and you may realize that there is still room for improvement.

1. This iron straight heat spray will protect your hair during styling. It was specially formulated to offer 450-degree heat protection for any heat tool and to calm frizz and seal in shine. This lightweight spray blocks humidity to tame flyaways, while conditioning your hair for a long-lasting silky look.

4.5 stars out of 5

Promising review: It definitely gives an improved look when I straighten my hair. I noticed that the ends are smoother, and my hair is glossier than when I go without it. It’s a nice tool in my bag of tricks for straight hair with a nice finish. @Kat

2. 70 toner pad sheets that contain PHA, a mild exfoliating ingredient that delicately exfoliates dead skin cells, aiding in the reduction of blackheads, whiteheads, and breakouts. It has a non-sticky texture and contains 77% heartleaf extract. It is great for all skin types, especially sensitive skin.

4.4 stars out of 5

Promising review: I’ve changed my whole skincare routine to Korean products; they have been a game changer!!! I use these pads after cleansing because I double cleanse. I really like them, and they do not have a strange smell. This is my second time purchasing them and I will continue to buy them. Give them a try. @Amazon Customer

3. No matter how dry and cracked your lips are, this lip repair balm will be of help. You’ll feel the difference even after one use. It absorbs quite quickly and keeps lips moisturized for up to 8 hours!

4.7 stars out of 5

Promising review: My lips were so dry and cracked from working in a dry environment. Nothing was helping them, and it was so painful. Broke down and bought this little pack, and it’s the only thing that has saved my lips. Its texture is thicker than normal lip stuff, but it’s so worth it if your lips are splitting from the elements. Took a few days of use to repair the damage, and now I don’t go to work without it applied and in my bag. @Neph

4. This can be your new go-to body cream. With just a few applications, you’ll be hooked on the hydrating, firming magic of this body cream. It helps stimulate circulation and visibly tightens the skin. The product is fast-absorbing, non-greasy, and suitable for all skin types.

4.6 stars out of 5

Promising review: I bought two, and was nervous about how I would like it, since it’s a bit pricey. But OMG it smells amazing, and a little goes a long way. One of these can last you a while, and it makes you feel like you’ve been at the beach all day. It also absorbs nicely, leaving you smooth and soft. I highly recommend! @Haley

5. Reviewers never stop praising this amazing eyelash growth serum. With this beauty gem, your eyelashes will look thick and long even without mascara. Made of natural ingredients, it contains hyaluronic acid and collagen that will repair and hydrate your eyelashes.

4.1 stars out of 5

Promising review: 5 days in and seeing results. I have been using this 2 times a day, and I am already seeing results. I put it on like I am tight lining my lashes.

The brush it stiffs every time I pull it out, so I use the plastic part of the brush across my eye. You can run it under warm water to make it soft, but it needs to be done every time. @Andrea Lamb

6. Teeth whitening toothpaste that lifts stains without taking the enamel and without using harsh bleaches that damage your tooth structure. It is certified as non-toxic and microbiome-safe. It protects your good bacteria and detoxifies the bad.

4.1 stars out of 5

Promising review: This has been a refreshing addition to my oral care routine. Its natural ingredients provide effective whitening without the sensitivity issues I’ve experienced with strips. I appreciate the shift away from toxic ingredients found in many conventional toothpastes.

While it excels in whitening, I’ve noticed that it doesn’t leave my breath feeling as fresh as I’d like after using it. Despite this minor drawback, its ability to brighten my smile while being gentle on my teeth makes it a standout product in my opinion. @Rachel C.

7. Hairline powder that locks tightly to your follicles and covers your scalp, without clogging pores. It works great for gray coverage, root line touch-ups, and brightening highlights. If you’re between two shades, choose the darker one for roots or the lighter one for highlights for a natural look.

4.3 stars out of 5

Promising review: I’m normally very Leary of products like this because my hair is color to blonde or more highlighted with blonde, so anything I used to cover up the roots turns orange, but this stuff was amazing. Just tap a little bit on there, and it covers the dark in a quick pinch!! I highly recommend this product, especially for blonde hair root cover up! @Adam D.

8. Hot waxing kit that comes with a removable silicone bowl, 4 bags of wax beads, pre-wax oil, post-wax oil, 20 large applicator sticks, 20 mini brow sticks, and a how-to guide. It covers your bikini area, your face, and the entire body. It works perfectly even on sensitive skin.

4.4 stars out of 5

Promising review: I used to go to a great technician to get my chin waxed. She would get every piece of hair — coarse or fine — of which I have both. Unfortunately, she retired, so instead of going through the process of finding someone else, I decided to try my own hand at it. After looking at other reviews, I determined this to be the best one for my need.

As a first timer, I wanted something that was easy to use and effective. This IS the thing. The pot is so cool! You can clean it easily. It comes with everything you could need to get the job done. I haven’t burned myself once. @C. E. Singfield

9. Say goodbye to clogged pores with these nose patches. Get clearer-looking skin in just 6 hours with the hydrocolloid patches that effortlessly handle pores and pimple clusters with all their gunk-absorbing power. The items turn white as the gunk comes out, so you can actually see they are working.

4.4 stars out of 5

Promising review: These worked really well, and I have to say I was surprised. I wasn’t expecting much, honestly. I put it on at bedtime after washing my face and then took it off early in the morning on a bathroom trip. It legitimately had tiny gray/white rock looking things on it, and my pores looked completely clean. I would highly recommend it to anyone who has those oily pores at the tip and sides of their nose. @Brian

10. This calming cream works perfectly on sensitive skin, instantly calming and soothing it. Apply a small amount of cream onto irritated skin and the result will surprise you! The product creates a thin protective layer over the surface of your skin.

4.5 stars out of 5

Promising review: I LOVE LOVE LOVE this product so much. Whenever I apply it onto my skin, it always feels like there is a surge of water seeping through the layers of my skin, and it feels so hydrating. I also love the blue color of the cream, it just screams calming to me. The product is not thick, it absorbs really nicely when you apply it on your face, it suits oily/acne-prone skin (my skin type), and it also suits sensitive skin. It does not break you out and is fragrance-free! It is an amazing product. @Pimapsorn T.

11. This concentrated hand cream heals, relieves, soothes, and repairs extremely dry, cracked hands. It creates a protective layer on the skin’s surface that locks in moisture and keeps your skin hydrated. The cream makes a difference you will feel within days.

4.7 stars out of 5

Promising review: It’s a great product! I must say that I was skeptical about its effect after trying so many products, and I must say that it works wonderfully. My hands were in terrible condition, really dry and full of cracks, and now they are much more pleasant and moist and all the cracks are gone! @Eliran tajer

12. This anti-aging eye cream for undereye areas can make you look years younger. It deeply hydrates and moisturizes skin, reducing puffiness and bags under the eyes, and smooths out the appearance of wrinkles. It absorbs quickly to lift, hydrate, and firm your skin, making you radiate beauty.

4.1 stars out of 5

Promising review: My husband and I have been using this eye cream for a little over a year and just love it! A very tiny amount goes a long way — I use approximately a 1/4 pea-sized amount around my eyes.

It plumps up the skin around the eyes to diminish fine lines and wrinkles. It has good absorption and a non-greasy feel once absorbed. There are no strong fragrances. I will continue using this product. @Jill

13. Conceal hair loss in the blink of an eye with this hairline powder. It works like magic! Its stain-proof and long-lasting formula guarantees that your hairdo looks perfect for up to 48 hours. The product thoroughly covers your scalp without clogging pores. Various colors are available.

4.3 stars out of 5

Promising review: This is an amazing product. I have dark, thinning hair around the crown and have been fussing with hairdos to hide it. I found this product and it really works. It doesn’t totally color the crown, but it darkens it so that it doesn’t shine through.

I use my bathroom mirror and a smaller hand mirror to locate the shiny area and apply the brush/sponge that I’ve covered with the product. With the background darkened, the hair automatically looks normal. It stays until I wash my hair, and it is easy to remove. It’s a great product! @G Moon

14. Callus remover that removes dead skin and smooths rough patches. It can remove years of rough and unsightly skin from your foot in minutes, whether it’s a corn or callus. It also hydrates the skin, leaving your feet feeling soft and supple. Apply it for 5–10 minutes, rinse, and use a pumice stone.

4.3 stars out of 5

Promising review: I was a little skeptical about this product at first. I wasn’t sure if I should get it, but I kept reading reviews about how good it was, so I decided to try it. I needed to get these hard, crusty feet done, but was tired of going to the salon to get my feet scrubbed/filed for 45 dollars. I have to say this product is AMAZING.

I followed the instructions: soaked my feet for 5 minutes, towel dried, then applied the product on my feet; it was on for 5 minutes, rinsed off, and then scrubbed with a foot file. I could not believe how the dead skin was quickly coming off. I have to say it has a weird smell, but other than that, it is Great.

One thing I have to say, like other reviews here, is PLEASE wear gloves while using this product, and PLEASE make sure you do not touch your skin because it does irritate your skin. @Yaya

15. Sunburn healing gel, excellent for sunburns, kitchen burns, skin rashes, shaving irritation, jellyfish stings, and insect bites. Aloe and tea tree oil combined with menthol offers immediate relief. It has medicinal properties and is an astringent.

4.7 stars out of 5

Promising review: I do tend to tan well, however there is that first time at the beach where you burn while working on your base tan. After my shower I applied this — next morning no burn. Back to the beach for day two-repeat-again after two days in the Florida sun I am nice and tan, no redness or tightness.

Cool and refreshing. Best purchase for after sun care! You will not be disappointed. @Pamela Richards

