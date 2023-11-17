Mark Zuckerberg Suffered a Serious Injury, and His Wife Never Left His Side

Zuckerberg has recently shared pictures of himself in a hospital bed, causing concern among fans and showing that he underwent quite a serious surgery. The Instagram post doesn’t provide details about the cause and timing of the surgery, but the billionaire did reveal that he had to give up something significant because of this medical procedure.

He really made jiu-jitsu a big part of his life, just like his business “stuff”.

Mark Zuckerberg’s unexpected foray into Brazilian jiu-jitsu has sparked widespread interest, shedding light on a facet of the tech magnate that extends beyond the digital realm. The co-founder of Facebook, set to reach the milestone of 40 years in May 2024, unveiled his newfound passion for martial arts that took root in August 2022. Beyond the confines of Silicon Valley and the tech domain, Zuckerberg seems to have discovered an alternative arena where he can challenge himself and partake in a mode of self-expression that transcends the world of code.

The choice of Brazilian jiu-jitsu, a martial art known for its emphasis on technique and leverage, reflects Zuckerberg’s inclination towards a discipline that demands not only physical prowess but also strategic thinking. It’s a departure from the stereotypical image of a tech titan, underscoring the multifaceted nature of individuals and their pursuits.



“To some degree, MMA is the perfect thing because if you stop paying attention for one second you’re going to end up on the bottom,” the CEO of Meta said.

He is also a champion.

In a surprising turn of events at his inaugural Brazilian jiu-jitsu tournament in Redwood City, California, Zuckerberg achieved remarkable success by clinching gold and silver medals. This unexpected triumph sent ripples through the martial arts community, garnering attention and admiration from a broader audience. Zuckerberg took to social media, particularly Instagram, to share the exhilarating news with his vast following of 11.3 million. Accompanying the announcement were captivating photos capturing moments of victory, as he posed alongside his coaches and engaged in ground battles with formidable opponents. In his Instagram post, Zuckerberg humbly captioned the achievement, stating, “Competed in my first jiu-jitsu tournament and won some medals,” accompanied by emojis depicting a gold and silver medal. He graciously acknowledged the crucial role of his three trainers, tagging them in the post and expressing gratitude for their guidance.

Mark even put an octagon in his garden, and his wife was not very happy about it.

Mark Zuckerberg has taken his martial arts training to the next level, and it seems like it’s causing a bit of a stir at home. The Facebook and Meta founder recently revealed on social media that he installed a fighting cage, a UFC octagon, in his backyard. His excitement was evident as he shared a screenshot of his conversation with his wife, Priscilla Chan, asking if she had seen the new addition and commenting on how awesome it looked. However, Chan’s response was less enthusiastic. She mentioned that she had been working on the grass in the backyard for two years, indicating that the sudden appearance of a fighting cage wasn’t exactly part of her landscaping plans. Not one to shy away from public opinion, Zuckerberg decided to let his followers have a say in the matter. He posted a poll, asking whether he should keep the cage or prioritize preserving the grass.

This unconventional backyard setup is not just a personal whim but seems to be connected to the ongoing banter between Zuckerberg and Tesla founder Elon Musk. The two tech titans have been playfully challenging each other to a cage match, with Musk even suggesting that their fight could be live-streamed on X, with all proceeds going to charity for veterans. In the midst of this lighthearted exchange, Musk shared that he’s preparing for the showdown by lifting weights throughout the day, showcasing a commitment to the bout that goes beyond mere words. As the anticipation for this unconventional clash between tech giants builds, it’s clear that for Zuckerberg and Musk, this fight is more than just a physical contest, combining competition with a charitable cause.

An unexpected injury resulted in him missing a crucial competition.

Zuckerberg has recently undergone surgery following an ACL injury that occurred during mixed martial arts (MMA) training. The co-founder of Facebook shared this information through an Instagram post, where he mentioned, “I tore my ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) sparring and just got out of surgery to replace it.” In the post, Zuckerberg also disclosed that he had been training for a competitive MMA fight scheduled for early next year but acknowledged the delay caused by the injury. Despite this setback, he expressed optimism, stating, “Still looking forward to doing it after I recover.” The Instagram post included several photos taken at an undisclosed hospital, capturing moments before and after the surgery, with his wife Priscilla Chan offering support during the recovery process.

Priscilla Chan was there every step of the way, wiping Mark’s forehead and helping him with his slides after his recent surgery. It’s a touching testament to the unwavering support and care she brings to their marriage. Their connection goes beyond the challenges, resonating in their love for their children and their shared commitment, even to tasks as humble as being janitors. Mark and Priscilla’s promise of an annual honeymoon is a simple yet powerful tradition that underscores their dedication to keeping their relationship strong amid the hustle of their busy lives. This story isn’t just about Zuckerberg’s surgery or their unique honeymoon ritual. It’s a peek into the personal lives of influential figures, revealing universal themes of love, commitment, and the crucial role of being there for each other through thick and thin. It’s a reminder that even tech giants have personal moments that reflect the fundamental aspects of human connection.